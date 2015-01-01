पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरपीएफ बैरक में मिली लाश:RPF के जवान का शव फांसी के फंदे से लटका मिला, डिप्रेशन में की आत्महत्या

साहिबगंज4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जवान ने गमछा का फंदा बना कर आत्महत्या किया है।
  • जवान, पिता के निधन के बाद से हमेशा डिप्रेशन में रहता था
  • शव खिड़की के बाहर ग्रिल से बंधे गमछे में फांसी से लटकता मिला

रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के बैरक में मंगलवार की सुबह आरपीएफ जवान द्वारा फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। घटना रेल मालगोदाम के पास स्थित रेलवे आरपीएफ बैरक की है। जवान ने गमछा का फंदा बना कर आत्महत्या किया है। जवान, पिता के निधन के बाद से हमेशा डिप्रेशन में रहता था।

सूचना मिलते ही आरपीएफ के इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र सिंह घटना की सूचना नगर थाना प्रभारी सुनील सिंह को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही आरपीएफ की पुलिस बल और नगर थाना के एएसआई प्रमोद कुमार और एएसआई रमाकांत पांडे घटनास्थल पर पहुंच, छानबीन में जुट गए।

आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि मृतक का नाम देवव्रत घोष (26) पश्चिम बंगाल का स्थायी निवासी था। देवव्रत आरपीएफ बैरक में रसोईया का काम करता था। 40 दिन पूर्व ही अपने पिता का दाह संस्कार कर 30 अक्टूबर को ड्यूटी में योगदान दिया था। उसकी अब तक शादी नहीं हुई थी। आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शव खिड़की के बाहर ग्रिल से बंधे हुए लाल रंग के गमछे में फांसी के फंदे से लटकी मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें