पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Rainfall Will Occur In Jammu And Kashmir And Himachal From November 13 To 15, Due To Which Cold Will Increase, Mercury Will Fall From Diwali, Cold In Chhath

पश्चिम विक्षोभ का असर:13 से 15 नवंबर के बीच जम्मू-कश्मीर व हिमाचल में होगी बारिश, जिससे बढ़ेगी ठंड, दिवाली से गिरने लगेगा पारा, छठ में कड़ाके की ठंड

रांची35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार को रांची सबसे ठंडा.. रांची स्टेशन के बाहर यात्री ट्रेन के इंतजार में ठंड में बैठे रहे

4 दिनों से रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान लगभग 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जो मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान से दो से तीन डिग्री कम है, जिससे शहर में ठंड बढ़ी है। विभाग ने शुक्रवार तक का तापमान लगभग इसी प्रकार रहने की संभावना जताई है। पर, दिवाली के दिन तापमान में एक-दो डिग्री की गिरावट होगी। इसके बाद अगले मंगलवार तक तापमान लगभग सामान्य रह सकता है। पर, छठ के खरना से मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव होगा। तापमान में काफी गिरावट हो सकती है। यानी छठ में अधिक ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है।

राज्य में 30 डिग्री रहेगा अधिकतम पारा

13 से 15 नवंबर के बीच जम्मू-कश्मीर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर देखने को मिल सकता है। जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल और आसपास के कुछ इलाकों में बारिश हो सकती है। इसी का असर झारखंड में भी पड़ेगा। रांची सहित पूरे राज्य में ठंड बढ़ेगी। मौसम विभाग ने अगले 5 दिनों तक रांची में न्यूनतम तापमान लगभग 15 डिग्री रहने की संभावना जताई है। अधिकतम लगभग 30 डिग्री के आसपास रह सकता है।

मंगलवार को तापमान

रांची में मंगलवार को मौसम साफ रहा। न्यूनतम 12.6 डिग्री रहेगा। यह सामान्य से 2.2 डिग्री कम है, जिससे ठंड बढ़ी है। अधिकतम तापमान 30.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जमशेदपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.8 डिग्री और अधिकतम 30.8 डिग्री और डाल्टनगंज का न्यूनतम 13.3 डिग्री और अधिकतम 30.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पिछले 24 घंटों में झारखंड में मौसम शुष्क रहा। राज्य में सबसे कम तापमान 12.6 डिग्री रांची का और सबसे अधिक 31.8 डिग्री चाइबासा का रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें