पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजन स्टोन वर्क्स क्रशर प्लांट में हादसा:स्टोन चिप्स लदा हाइवा स्टाफ रूम से टकराया, छत गिरी; चालक समेत दो की मौत

साहिबगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायलों का प्रारंभिक इलाज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बरहरवा में किया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
घायलों का प्रारंभिक इलाज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बरहरवा में किया गया।
  • प्रारंभिक जांच में घटना का कारण हाइवा का ब्रेक फेल होना बताया जा रहा है: SDPO

रांगा थाना क्षेत्र के बोरना पहाड़ स्थित राजन स्टोन वर्क्स क्रशर प्लांट में अनियंत्रित हाइवा एक स्टाफ रूम से टकरा गया। हादसे में स्टाफ रूम की छत गिर गई और ड्राइवर व ऑपरेटर की मौत हो गई। जबकि 4 लोग जख्मी हो गए। दुर्घटना शुक्रवार की रात हुई। हादसे की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और प्रशासन ने मलबा हटाकर घायलों को अस्पताल भेजा। शनिवार को दोनों शव को पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए राजमहल भेजा गया।

मृतकों में हाइवा चालक रांगा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित मोदी कोला निवासी शाकिर अंसारी और क्रशर ऑपरेटर पटना निवासी शंकर सिंह शामिल हैं। जबकि स्टाफ रूम में सो रहे क्रशर के कर्मचारी मार्गो मालतो, सुनील मुर्मू, श्रीकांत मंडल एवं संतोष साह छत के नीचे दब गए।

दरअसल, राजन स्टोन वर्क्स के क्रशर से शुक्रवार की देर रात स्टोन चिप्स लोडकर एक हाइवा बाहर निकल रहा था। इसी दौरान ड्राइवर का हाइवा से संतुलत हटा और गाड़ी स्टाफ रूप से जा टकराई। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि स्टाफ रूम की छत गिर गई और यह हादसा हुआ। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बरहरवा के डॉक्टर्स ने सभी घायलों का प्रारंभिक इलाज करने के बाद उनकी गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए बाहर भेज दिया है।

घटनास्थल पर जेसीबी से मलबा हटाया गया।
घटनास्थल पर जेसीबी से मलबा हटाया गया।

इस संबंध में बरहरवा SDPO प्रमोद कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर घायलों को तत्काल मलबे से बाहर निकाला और अस्पताल पहुंचाया। प्रारंभिक जांच में घटना का कारण हाइवा का ब्रेक फेल होना बताया जा रहा है। गंभीर रूप से घायल चारों व्यक्ति खतरे से बाहर हैं। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser