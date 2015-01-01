पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:क्रिसमस पर झारखंड में पटाखे फाेड़ने और सजावट पर रहेगी राेक, मिस्सा में 60 लाेगाें की ही एंट्री, गाइडलाइन जारी होगी

रांची8 मिनट पहले
  • मिशनरी संस्थाएं बना रहीं गाइडलाइन, एक-दाे दिन में जारी हाेगी
  • हर घर में सिर्फ एक स्टार लाइट लगाने की छूट दी जाएगी

काेराेना वायरस ने लाेगाें के जीने का तरीका बदल दिया है। हर पर्व-त्याेहार इससे प्रभावित हाे रहे हैं। क्रिसमस पर भी इसका साफ असर दिख रहा है। काेराेना काल में क्रिसमस मनाने काे लेकर मिशनरी संस्थाएं गाइडलाइन तैयार कर रही हैं। यह एक-दाे दिन में जारी हाेगा। इस गाइडलाइन के अनुसार इस बार क्रिसमस पर पटाखे फाेड़ने और साज-सजावट करने पर राेक रहेगी। हर घर में सिर्फ एक स्टार लाइट लगाने की छूट दी जाएगी। गिरिजाघराें में मिस्सा ताे हाेगा, लेकिन यहां ज्यादा से ज्यादा 60 लाेगाें काे ही एंट्री दी जाएगी। इसमें साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कड़ाई से पालन कराया जाएगा। युवाओं काे सुझाव दिया गया है कि वह सड़क पर क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेट न करें।

आर्च बिशप हाउस में गिफ्ट-केक न लाएं, पैसे गरीबाें को दान करें

क्रिसमस की तैयारी के लिए शुक्रवार काे रांची में आर्च बिशप हाउस में बैठक हुई। इसमें विश्वासियाें से अपील की गई कि इस बार आर्च बिशप हाउस में गिफ्ट, केस और गुलदस्ता न लाएं। बल्कि इस पर खर्च हाेने वाले पैसाें से गरीब-जरूरतमंदाें की मदद करें। इसी बीच 27 दिसंबर काे हाेली फैमिली फेस्ट का भी आयाेजन किया जाएगा। इसमें आने वाले सभी लाेगाें काे भाेजन कराया जाएगा। इस अपील के बीच यहां के विश्वासी सादगी के साथ क्रिसमस मनाने की तैयारी में जुट गए। विश्वासियों ने क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन पर खर्च हाेने वाले पैसे दान करने भी शुरू कर दिए हैं।

गाइडलाइन में यह भी...

  • एक घर में सिर्फ एक स्टार लाइट लगाने की छूट हाेगी
  • गिरिजाघराें में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मिस्सा हाेगा
  • ​​​युवाओं काे सलाह-सड़क पर सेलिब्रेट न करें क्रिसमस
