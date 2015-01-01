पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकली विदेशी शराब बनाने का खुलासा:चार पेटी शराब और स्टीकर जब्त, माफिया गिरफ्तार

रजरप्पा/चितरपुर6 मिनट पहले
अवैध शराब के कारोबार करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार गोला थाना के बंदा निवासी अनिल साव कई बार जेल जा चुका है।
  • रजरप्पा मंदिर प्रक्षेत्र में झोपड़ीनुमा दुकान में महीनों से चल रहा था नकली शराब बनाने का धंधा

रामगढ़ एसपी प्रभात कुमार की ओर से गठित रजरप्पा थाना की पुलिस टीम ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर बुधवार को छापेमारी कर नकली विदेशी शराब बनाने का भंडाफोड़ किया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने नकली शराब बनाने में संलिप्त शराब माफिया गोला थाना के बंदा निवासी अनिल साव को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस की कार्रवाई के दौरान मौके पर विभिन्न ब्रांडों की चार पेटी शराब व ब्रांडेड कंपनी के स्टीकर को जब्त किया है। रजरप्पा थाना प्रभारी सह पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़े गए शराब तस्कर से पूछताछ की जा रही है। वह लंबे समय से नकली शराब बनाकर रजरप्पा मंदिर पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को बेचता था।

पुलिस को मिली सूचना के बाद उसे रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया। गिरफ्तार आरोपी को जेल भेजा जाएगा। नकली शराब बनाने का काम रजरप्पा मंदिर प्रक्षेत्र के भैरवी नदी किनारे बने एक झोपड़ीनुमा दुकान में चल रही थी। छापेमारी की कार्रवाई में सहायक अवर निरीक्षक अजीत कुमार सिंह और सुजीत कुमार सिंह के साथ पुलिस बल के जवान मौजूद थे।

अवैध शराब के धंधे में कई बार जेल जा चुका है अनिल साव
अवैध शराब के कारोबार करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार गोला थाना के बंदा निवासी अनिल साव कई बार जेल जा चुका है। पिछले साल सात जुलाई को भी अवैध शराब के कारोबार के आरोप में जेल गया था। उसे रजरप्पा मंदिर परिसर से करीब 70 हजार रुपए मूल्य के अवैध शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार गया था। रजरप्पा पुलिस ने आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई के बाद न्यायिक हिरासत के लिए रामगढ़ उपकारा भेजा था।

