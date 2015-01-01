पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ramgarh Truck Road Accident Update; Driver And Other Dies As Trailer Overturns In Jharkhand Chutupalu Valley

ब्रेक फेल होने से हुआ हादसा:अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर चुटूपालु घाटी में पलटा, ड्राइवर और खलासी जख्मी

रामगढ़9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोनों ही मृतक 22 साल के थे।
  • राउरकेला से ट्रेलर पर स्पंज आयरन लोड कर जयपुर ले जाया जा रहा था
  • ड्राइवर ने मौके पर जबकि अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान खलासी की हुई मौत

चुटूपालू घाटी में ब्रेक फेल होने से एक ट्रेलर अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे पलट गया। इस हादसे में ट्रेलर के ड्राइवर व खलासी की मौत हो गई। हादसा मंगलवार की देर रात की है। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

मृतकों की पहचान मनीष पाल (22) और रोहित कुमार (22) के रूप में की गई। दोनों ही यूपी के कानपुर देहात के रहने वाले थे। ट्रेलर मनीष चला रहा था और राउरकेला से स्पंज आयरन लोड कर निकला था। उन्हें इस आयरन को जयपुर पहुंचाना था। इसी बीच जैसे ही गाड़ी चुटुपालू घाटी में पहुंची, तेज ढलान में उसका ब्रेक फेल हो गया।

ड्राइवर गाड़ी को नियंत्रित नहीं कर सका और ट्रेलर सड़क किनारे पलट गया। ड्राइवर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि खलासी केबिन में दब गया। जिसे घंटों मशक्कत के बाद बाहर निकाल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। हालांकि बीच रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें