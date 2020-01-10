पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi: Family Of Patient Created Uproar In Samford Hospital; Said There Was A Head Injury, The Patient's Operation Was Done In The Stomach

रांची:मरीज के परिजन ने किया सैमफोर्ड अस्पताल में हंगामा; कहा- सिर में चोट थी, ऑपरेशन पेट का कर दिया

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मरीज के परिजनों ने इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया।
  • प्रबंधन ने कहा: ब्रेन के स्कैलप को पेट की चमड़ी के नीचे रखा जाना सामान्य सर्जरी प्रकिया, परिजन अज्ञानतावश लगा रहे आरोप

राजधानी के निजी अस्पताल सैमफोर्ड में रविवार को मरीज के परिजन ने इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगाकर हंगामा किया। परिजन ने आरोप लगाया कि मरीज को 18 सितंबर को रोड एक्सीडेंट के दौरान हजारीबाग निवासी सुल्ताना के सिर में चोट लगी थी। 18 की रात उसे सैमफोर्ड में भर्ती किया गया था।

चोट उसके सिर में लगी थी जबकि उसके पेट का ऑपरेशन किया गया। मरीज की मौत के बाद जब शव दिया गया तो पेट में ऑपरेशन का निशान परिजनों को दिखा। इसके बाद परिजन हंगामा करने लगे, उनका आरोप है कि जब समस्या सिर में थी तो पेट में ऑपरेशन के निशान कैसे है। परिजनों ने यहां तक आरोप लगाया कि मरीज के पेट से किडनी निकाली गई है। परिजनों का आरोप था कि अस्पताल ने मनमानी तरीके से बिल भी बनाया था। महज 36 घंटे के इलाज में 4 लाख 60 हजार का बिल बनाया। हंगामे के बाद सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और परिजनों को समझाया। डेड बॉडी को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रिम्स भेजा गया है।

प्रबंधन का पक्ष: सामान्य सर्जरी प्रक्रिया है, मरीज के सिर की हड्डी को पेट में रखा जाता है
मरीज को रोड एक्सीडेंट में सिर में चोट लगी थी। जब ब्रेन में सूजन होता है तो सर्जरी के दौरान ब्रेन की हड्डी की सर्जरी का एक हिस्सा पेट में इंप्लांट कर दिया जाता है। जब ब्रेन नॉर्मल होता है तो सेकेंड सर्जरी में पेट में फिट किया हुआ स्कैलप को फिर से ब्रेन में लगाया जाता है। ऐसा इसलिए किया जाता है कि मरीज के सिर का स्कैलप पेट के अंदर जीवित अवस्था में रहता है। ऐसा करना मरीज की जान बचाने के लिए आवश्यक है। मरीज के परिजन अज्ञानता बस कुछ भी आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
दिल्लीदिल्ली30-3 (7.3)
VSलाइव
पंजाबपंजाब--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाक में एक और सिख लड़की अगवा, धर्म परिवर्तन के बाद शादी कराई; पिछले साल सिख धर्मगुरू की बेटी के साथ भी यही हुआ था - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लाभदायक समय है। किसी भी कार्य तथा मेहनत का पूरा-पूरा फल मिलेगा। फोन कॉल के माध्यम से कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना मिलने की संभावना है। मार्केटिंग व मीडिया से संबंधित कार्यों पर ही अपना पूरा ध्यान कें...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें