पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi University To Recommend Extension Of 2 Years Service To Principal, University Teachers And Staff

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रस्ताव:प्रिंसिपल, विवि शिक्षक और कर्मचारियों को 2 साल सेवा विस्तार की अनुशंसा करेगी रांची यूनिवर्सिटी, प्रस्ताव तैयार किया

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • यूनिवर्सिटी में हर माह रिटायर हो रहे हैं शिक्षक-कर्मचारी, पर नई नियुक्तियां नहीं हो रहीं
  • 12 वर्ष से शिक्षक और 30 वर्ष से कर्मचारियों की नई नियुक्ति नहीं

रांची विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन द्वारा चिकित्कों की तर्ज पर यूनिवर्सिटी शिक्षकों, प्रिंसिपल और कर्मचारियों को 2 वर्ष सेवा विस्तार के लिए पहल शुरू कर दिया गया है। आरयू प्रशासन द्वारा प्रस्ताव तैयार कर लिया गया है। 14 दिसंबर को वीसी डॉ. रमेश कुमार पांडेय की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली सिंडिकेट की बैठक में शिक्षकों व कर्मियों के दो वर्ष सेवा विस्तार से संबंधित प्रस्ताव पर स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी जाएगी। आगे की कार्यवाही के लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को अनुशंसा कर दी जाएगी।

यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन का मानना है कि नई नियुक्ति होने में समय लग सकता है। विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ाई समेत अन्य काम सुचारु रूप से चलाने के लिए 2 वर्ष सेवा विस्तार के लिए एजेंडा तैयार किया गया है। बताते चलें कि विश्वविद्यालयों में 12 वर्ष से शिक्षक की नियुक्ति नहीं हुई है। 30 वर्ष से कर्मचारियों की नई नियुक्ति नहीं हुई है। जबकि प्रत्येक माह शिक्षक, कर्मचारी व प्राचार्य रिटायर्ड रहे हैं।

सिंडिकेट से स्वीकृति के बाद उच्च शिक्षा विभाग को भेजेगी प्रस्ताव

छह माह में रिटायर हो जाएंगे तीन प्रिंसिपल

रांची यूनिवर्सिटी में अगले छह माह के अंदर तीन प्रिंसिपल रिटायर्ड हो जाएंगे। इसी माह डोरंडा कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. वीएस तिवारी रिटायर्ड कर रहे हैं। जनवरी में वीमेंस कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल डॉ. मंजु सिन्हा रिटायर्ड हो जाएंगी। मारवाड़ी कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. यूसी मेहता जून में रिटायर्ड हो जाएंगे। इसके अलावा अगले वर्ष दिसंबर तक 45 विवि शिक्षक रिटायर्ड हो जाएंगे।

छात्र संगठन की ओर से आए तीन प्रस्ताव
प्रिंसिपल, शिक्षक व कर्मचारी की सेवा विस्तार के लिए छात्र संगठन की ओर से भी तीन प्रस्ताव मिला है। सीनेट सदस्य अटल पांडेय, छात्र नेता सह कांके विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष कुमार रोशन और एनएसयूआई के राज्य सचिव अंकित सिंह ने सेवा विस्तार के लिए प्रस्ताव दिया है, जिसे विवि द्वारा एजेंडा में शामिल कर लिया गया है।

ग्रिंवास सेल से संबंधित प्रस्ताव एजेंडा में नहीं

सीनेट सदस्य अटल पांडेय ने आरयू प्रशासन को आवेदन देकर कहा था कि विवि का ग्रिवांस सेल एक्टिव नहीं है। इसलिए, ग्रिवांस सेल को एक्टिव करने से संबंधित प्रस्ताव सिंडिकेट के एजेंडा में शामिल करने के लिए भेजा था। लेकिन, एजेंडा में शामिल नहीं किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें