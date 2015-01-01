पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:रात में अकेली महिला यात्री को स्टेशन से घर जाने में मदद करेगी आरपीएफ, दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे के आरपीएफ आईजी ने दी जानकारी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिवसीय दौरे पर आए दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे के आरपीएफ आईजी डीबी कासार ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में यह बातें कहीं

आधी रात काे ट्रेन से स्टेशन पर उतरनेवाली अकेली महिला यात्री को घर तक पहुंचाने में अब आरपीएफ के जवान मदद करेंगे। आरपीएफ आईजी ने शुक्रवार को यह आदेश जारी किया। देर रात स्टेशन से ऑटो तक पहुंचाने और ऑटो चालक की मदद से घर तक पहुंचाने में आरपीएफ सहयोग करेगी। मालूम हो कि अ‌ाधी रात में अधिकतर महिलाएं-युवतियां घर नहीं जा पाती हैं और सुबह तक उन्हें स्टेशन पर ही इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

महिलाओं की इस परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए आरपीएफ ने यह पहल की है। वहीं, आईजी ने कहा कि किसी तरह की परेशानी होेने पर ट्रेन में चल रही एस्कॉर्ट पार्टी से बात करें या आरपीएफ की हेल्पलाइन नंबर 182 पर संपर्क करें। रांची के एक दिवसीय दौरे पर आए दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे के आरपीएफ आईजी डीबी कासार ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में यह बातें कहीं।

अगले सप्ताह तक आरपीएफ रांची को मिल जाएंगे 40 महिला कांस्टेबल

आरपीएफ आईजी ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए चल रही ऑपरेशन मेरी सहेली और मानव तस्करी से बच्चों को बचाने के लिए चल रहे ऑपरेशन नन्हें फरिश्ते की नवीनतम जानकारी दी और आरपीएफ अफसरों के लिए कई गाइडलाइन जारी की। दोनों ऑपरेशन के लिए तीन महिला इंस्पेक्टर, तीन सब इंस्पेक्टर सहित 34 महिला सिपाही काम कर रही हैं। अगले सप्ताह तक रांची रेल डिवीजन के आरपीएफ को 40 महिला कांस्टेबल मिलेेंगे, जो महिला सुरक्षा पर काम करेंगे।

