  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Sahebgunjh: 8 Trucks Were Dumped In The River After The Ship Capsized, No Passenger Was Reported Dead

गंगा में हादसा:जहाज पलटने से 8 ट्रक नदी में समाए, किसी यात्री के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं

साहिबगंज2 मिनट पहले
  • तकनीकी खराबी के कारण जहाज एक तरफ झुक गया
  • राजमहल गंगा घाट में भी लोगों की भीड़ लग गई

राजमहल मानिक चौक के बीच चलने वाली मालवाहक जहाज सोमवार की शााम पश्चिम बंगाल के मानिकचक घाट में लगने के क्रम में पलट गया। इस हादसे में जहाज में लोड आठ ट्रक गंगा नदी में समा गया। अभी तक किसी यात्री के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।

सोमवार की शाम लगभग 6:30 बजे राजमहल से मानिक चक के बीच चलने वाला मालवाहक जहाज राजमाहल से मानिक चक के लिए रवाना हुआ। शाम लगभग 7:30 से 8:00 के बीच मानिकचक घाट में लगने के क्रम में एलसीटी (पानी का जहाज) में तकनीकी खराबी के कारण जहाज एक तरफ झुक गया। इस कारण जहाज में लगे लगभग 8 ट्रक गंगा में समा गए।

अंधेरा हो जाने के कारण इसकी रेस्कयू में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। अभी तक किसी यात्री के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा जिला के मानिकचक पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य से जुटी हुई है। इस घटना को लेकर राजमहल गंगा घाट में भी लोगों की भीड़ लग गई।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार राजमहल से जो ट्रक लोड किए गए थे, अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि लगभग ड्राइवर और खलासी मिलाकर कम से कम 20 लोग उसमें सवार थे। इसमें से 4 लोगों को अब तक बचाया जा चुका है। शेष की तलाश जारी है। ठंड एवं अंधेरा होने के कारण बचाव कार्य में बाधा आ रही है।

