  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Sarna Dharma Code Bill Passes In Jharkhand; Food Supplies Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon Expressed Happiness

सरना धर्म कोड:कांग्रेस ने सरना धर्म काेड पारित कराने के लिए घाेषणा पत्र में किया था वादा: डाॅ. उरांव

रांची29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव। (फाइल)
  • सरना आदिवासी धर्मकाेड पारित हाेना हर्ष का विषय

प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सह वित्त एवं खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने विधानसभा द्वारा जनगणना 2021 में अलग सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड का प्रावधान लागू करने की मांग को केंद्र सरकार को भेजने के प्रस्ताव पर ध्वनिमत से मंजूरी प्रदान कर दिए जाने पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की है।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा है कि पार्टी ने घोषणा पत्र में भी सरना धर्म कोड से संबंधित प्रस्ताव लागू कराने की दिशा में सार्थक पहल का वायदा किया था और इस दिशा में विधानसभा से पारित होना, एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमणकाल के कारण मार्च में देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन लागू हो जाने के बावजूद विभिन्न आदिवासी संगठनों, विधायकों, पूर्व विधायकों और अन्य प्रतिनिधि उनसे मुलाकात करते रहे और उन्होंने यह भरोसा दिलाया था कि सरकार इस दिशा में सार्थक कदम उठाएगी।

डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस की ओर से इस संबंध में पार्टी के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के समक्ष भी आग्रह किया जाएगा, ताकि केंद्र सरकार पर दबाव बनाकर जनगणना 2021 में अलग धर्म काेड के प्रावधान को लागू किया जा सके। उन्होंने बहुप्रतीक्षित सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड से संबंधित प्रस्ताव को ऐतिहासिक बताते हुए कहा कि अब एक बड़े वर्ग को न्याय मिल पाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि लंबे समय से सरना धर्म कोड की मांग को लेकर सरना धर्मावलंबी आंदोलनरत थे और पार्टी ने भी इस मांग का समर्थन किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रस्ताव के लागू हो जाने से न सिर्फ आदिवासियों को मिलने वाली संवैधानिक अधिकारों का लाभ प्राप्त हो सकेगा। साथ ही आदिवासियों की भाषा, संस्कृति, इतिहास का संरक्षण और संवर्धन होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि सन 1871 से 1951 तक की जगणना में आदिवासियों का अलग धर्म कोड था, लेकिन 1961 से 62 के जनगणना प्रपत्र से इसे हटा दिया गया। अगर सरना कोड मिल जाता है, तो इसका दूरगामी अच्छे परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे।

