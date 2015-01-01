पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Schools To Open 10th, 12th In The State From Tomorrow, Compensation Of Rs 1 Lakh To The Deceased In Road Accident, Review Meeting Held Under The Leadership Of CM

बैठक:राज्य में कल से 10वीं, 12वीं के स्कूल खुलेंगे, सड़क दुर्घटना में मृतक को 1 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा, सीएम के नेतृत्व में हुई समीक्षा बैठक

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य में कल से 10वीं, 12वीं के स्कूल खुलेंगे, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी रहेगी जारी: बन्ना गुप्ता

आज माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन जी के नेतृत्व में आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के समीक्षा बैठक हुई जिसमें माननीय मंत्री श्री बन्ना गुप्ता जी भी उपस्थित रहे।इस अवसर पर मुख्य बिंदुओं पर सहमति बनी। बैठक में तय किया गया कि लोक डाउन के बाद से बंद पड़े स्कूलों और कॉलेजों में कल से पढ़ाई की शुरुआत की जाएगी।वर्तमान समय में सिर्फ 10वी, 12वी क्लास तक के बच्चों की कक्षा शुरू करने की अनुमति दी गई हैं। साथ ही मेडिकल कॉलेज, डेंटल कॉलेज, नर्सिंग कॉलेज में भी पढ़ाई शुरू करने की अनुमति दी गई हैं, इसके अलावे सरकारी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट भी खोले जाएंगे, साथ ही सरकार ने ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई की सुविधा भी चालू रखने का निर्देश दिया है।

  • सरकार ने एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला लेते हुए तय किया है कि सड़क दुर्घटना में हुए मृतक को 1 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा राशि दिया जाएगा।यह मुआवजा राशि आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा दिया जाएगा।
  • शादी समारोहों जैसे आयोजन में सरकार ने थोड़ी राहत देते हुए बाहर मैदान में हुए आयोजन में 300 लोगों को शामिल होने की अनुमति दे दी हैं जबकि होटल या बैंकेट हाल के अंदर आयोजन पर 200 लोगों को ही अनुमति प्रदान की गई हैं।
  • धार्मिक स्थलों और अनुष्ठानों या आयोजनों में 200 लोगों को हिस्सा लेने की अनुमति दी हैं
  • फिलहाल स्वीमिंग पुल, पार्क और सिनेमा घरों को बंद रखने का फैसला सरकार ने किया है।
  • सर्प दंश से मारे जाने वाले लोगों को मुआवजा राशि देने का प्रावधान हैं लेकिन लोगों को जानकारी का अभाव हैं इसके लिए वयापक तौर पर प्रचार प्रसार करने का फैसला सरकार ने लिया है।
  • कोरोना काल में आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा दी गई राशि का प्रत्येक विभाग को उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र देना सुनिश्चित और अनिवार्य किया गया है साथ ही आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग पूरे खर्च का ऑडिट कराएगा।

बैठक में आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के सचिव अमिताभ कौशल, मनीष तिवारी समेत अन्य वरीय लोग उपस्थित रहे।

