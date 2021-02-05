पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरायकेला-टाटा मेन रोड पर हादसा:आपस में टक्कर के बाद एक बाइक सवार की मौत, नहीं पहना था हेलमेट

​​​​​​​सरायकेला31 मिनट पहले
पुंचानु प्रधान को घायल अवस्था में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां से उसे जमशेदपुर रेफर कर दिया गया।
पुंचानु प्रधान को घायल अवस्था में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां से उसे जमशेदपुर रेफर कर दिया गया।
  • हादसे में एक बाइक सवार युवक की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है

सरायकेला-टाटा मेन रोड पर सोमवार की देर रात सड़क हादसे में एक बाइक सवार की मौत हो गई। हादसा दो बाइक की टक्कर से हुआ। दोनों युवक अपनी बाइक से घर जा रहे थे और इसी बीच दोनों की बाइक आमने-सामने टकरा गई। हादसे में एक बाइक सवार युवक की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है।

मृतक की पहचान सीनी मोहितपुर निवासी विश्वनाथ महतो के रूप में की गई। जबकि बड़ाबांबो के सुपाईसाई निवासी पुंचानु प्रधान गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। विश्वनाथ महतो कोलाबीरा के एक दवाई दुकान में काम करता था। बीती रात काम खत्म कर अपने घर लौट रहा था। इधर, पुंचानु प्रधान सोमवार की देर रात अपने ससुराल दुग्धा, गम्हरिया से अपने गांव बड़ाबांबो सुपाईसाई जा रहा था। तभी दोनों की बाइक दुगनी राजमहल चौक के पास आपस में भिड़ गई।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि आवाज सुन आसपास के लोग सड़क पर निकल आए और तुरंत पुलिस और एंबुलेंस को इसकी जानकारी दी। पर एंबुलेंस के पहुंचने से पहले ही विश्वनाथ महतो की मौत हो गई। जबकि पुंचानु प्रधान को घायल अवस्था में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उसका प्राथमिक उपचार करते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए जमशेदपुर भेज दिया गया है।

