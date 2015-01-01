पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Campaign To Add Names To The Voter List Will Start From November 16, The BLO Will Remain At All Booths, The Date Of Drawing Will Be January 1, 2021.

अभियान:वोटर लिस्ट में नाम जोड़ने व सुधार अभियान 16 नवंबर से चलेगा, सभी बूथों पर रहेंगे बीएलओ, 1 जनवरी 2021 होगी आहर्ता तिथि

रांची2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 28-29 अक्टूबर और 5-6 दिसंबर को मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त विशेष पुनरीक्षण होगा, 16 को आएगी पहली सूची

रांची जिले में नई मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के लिए नवंबर और दिसंबर महीने के दो-दो दिन विशेष पुनरीक्षण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। चार दिन चलाए जाने वाले विशेष अभियान के तहत 28-29 नवंबर और 5-6 दिसंबर को जिला के सभी बूथों पर बीएलओ उपस्थित रहेंगे। कोई भी योग्य मतदाता अपना नाम वोटर लिस्ट में जुड़वाना चाहते हैं तो वो अपने जरूरी दस्तावेज लेकर अपने नजदीकी बूथ पर जा सकते हैं। वहीं, ऐसे वोटर जिनका नाम, पता इत्यादि में पिछले लिस्ट में कोई त्रुटि रह गई है तो वे उसे ठीक करवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद अंतिम सूची का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

मंगलवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में डीसी छवि रंजन की अध्यक्षता में मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजन को लेकर बैठक हुई। सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि उनके क्षेत्र में आने वाले सभी बूथ पर बीएलओ उपस्थित रहने चाहिए। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग और सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड-19 सुरक्षा मानकों का अनुपालन भी सुनिश्चित करेंगे। बूथ पर पहुंचने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को बिना मास्क अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।
16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन
नई मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के उद्देश्य से विशेष अभियान के अलावा 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने, हटाने, शुद्ध करने और स्थानांतरित करने के लिए समय निर्धारित है। कोई भी आम नागरिक https://voterportal.eci.gov.in nvsp.in पोर्टल से नाम जोड़ने व सुधार आदि का आवेदन दे सकता है।

1 जनवरी 2021 होगी आहर्ता तिथि
मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत एक जनवरी 2021 को आहर्ता तिथि तय की गई है। मतलब अगर किसी की उम्र 17 साल 10 महीने है और एक जनवरी 2021 तक 18 साल के हो जाएंगे तो वे भी अपना नाम दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

