पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदेश की सबसे ऊंची चोटी से सूर्योदय:सात्विकता का शिखर, 4480 फीट ऊंची चोटी पारसनाथ जैन धर्म का सर्वोच्च तीर्थ

झारखंड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यहां स्थापित 23वें तीर्थंकर पार्श्वनाथ के मंदिर से फोटो जर्नलिस्ट संदीप नाग ने सूर्योदय के समय यह तस्वीर ली।
  • झारखंड छठ श्रद्धालुओं की भक्ति के रंग में रंगा हुआ है। हम इस मौके पर सूर्य और सात्विकता से प्रदेश के जुड़ाव की बात कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि यही इस महापर्व का मूल आधार है।

(राजीव पांडेय) झारखंड में करीब 20 लाख लोग हर साल छठ करते हैं। सूर्य की उपासना के इस महापर्व के मौके पर हमने सूर्योदय के फोटो के लिए सात्विकता के सर्वोच्च शिखर पारसनाथ को चुना। गिरिडीह जिले के मधुवन में स्थित इस पहाड़ की चोटी प्रदेश में सबसे ऊंची 4480 फीट है।

‘श्री सम्मेद शिखरजी’ के रूप में चर्चित इस पुण्य क्षेत्र में जैन धर्म के 24 में से 20 तीर्थंकरों (सर्वोच्च जैन गुरुओं) को मोक्ष प्राप्त हुआ। यहीं 23वें तीर्थकर भगवान पार्श्वनाथ ने भी निर्वाण प्राप्त किया था। उन्हीं के नाम पर इस पर्वत क्षेत्र का नाम पारसनाथ पड़ा। तीर्थयात्रा के लिए सालोंभर देश-विदेश से जैन धर्म को मानने वालों की भीड़ यहां लगी रहती है।

पाकुड़ जिले के हरिगंज में सूर्य सबसे पहले

पाकुड़ प्रखंड के हरिगंज गांव से झारखंड शुरू होता है, जहां सूर्य की किरणें सबसे पहले पड़ती हैं। रांची में सूर्योदय 6.05, धनबाद में 6.01 और जमशेदपुर में 6.00 बजे होता है। हरिगंज में 5.57 में ही सूर्य उदय हो जाता है। हरिगंज की आबादी करीब 300 है, यह क्षेत्र काफी पिछड़ा है, ग्रामीणों को विकास की किरण की प्रतीक्षा है।

गढ़वा के गांव बरखाेहरा में देर से सूर्यास्त

गढ़वा धुरकी प्रखंड के बरखोहरा गांव में सूर्य सबसे देरी से ढलता है। रांची में सूर्यास्त 5.03, धनबाद में 4.58, जमशेदपुर में 5.00 बजे होता है, जबकि धुरकी में 5.08 बजे होता है। कनहरी नदी के किनारे बसे इस गांव की आबादी करीब 200 है। यह गांव काफी पिछड़ा है, लोग रोजगार के लिए दूसरे राज्यों में जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें