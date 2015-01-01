पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस पर दोहरी खुशी:राज्य ने सरना समेत पूरे आदिवासी समाज के लिए अलग धर्म काेड का बनाया रास्ता, अब केंद्र की बारी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
बेहिसाब जश्न
  • त्यौहार के मौके पर सबसे बड़ा अधिकार मिलने से खिल उठे चेहरे
  • जनगणना में अब तक हो रही है हिंदुओं में गिनती
  • केंद्र ने साथ दिया तो जनगणना फॉर्म में अलग से स्थान दिया जाएगा

वर्ष 1871 से जनणगना में आदिवासियाें के लिए अलग धर्म काेड था, लेकिन 1961 में इसे हटा दिया गया। 50 साल बाद 2011 में 21 राज्याें के करीब 50 लाख आदिवासियाें ने जनगणना फाॅर्म में अन्य के काॅलम में सरना धर्म भर दिया। अब झारखंड में सरना समेत संपूर्ण आदिवासी समाज के लिए अलग धर्म काेड का रास्ता तैयार हाे गया। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत साेरेन ने सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड का प्रस्ताव विधानसभा में रखा, जो सर्वसम्मति से पास हो गया। अब इस प्रस्ताव काे केंद्र सरकार काे भेजा जाएगा और 2021 में हाेने वाली जनगणना में सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड काे शामिल करने की मांग की जाएगी। अब तक इनकी गिनती हिंदुओं में होती है। केंद्र ने साथ दिया तो जनगणना फॉर्म में अलग से स्थान दिया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने सदन में कहा कि वह अन्य नेताओं काे साथ लेकर दिल्ली जाएंगे और प्रधानमंत्री व गृह मंत्री से मिलकर उनके सामने यह मांग रखेंगे। वे उन राज्याें काे भी अपने साथ जाेड़ने का प्रयास करेंगे, जहां आदिवासियाें की आबादी है। सरकार ने संकल्प जारी कर आदिवासी या सरना शब्द जाेड़ दिया था। दैनिक भास्कर ने इस खबर काे सबसे पहले प्रमुखता से उठाया था। बुधवार काे विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र में चर्चा के दाैरान विपक्ष के साथ सत्ता पक्ष के विधायकाें ने भी आदिवासी या सरना धर्म काेड पर आपत्ति जताई। कहा-आदिवासी भी सरना धर्म मानते हैं, वहीं सरना धर्म मानने वाले भी आदिवासी हैं। इसलिए दाेनाें काे ही इसमें शामिल करना चाहिए। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने इसमें संशाेधन करते हुए सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड किए जाने का प्रस्ताव सदन में रखा।

सदन में तीखी नाेकझाेंक, सीएम बाेले-विपक्ष उद्दंडता करेगा ताे कार्रवाई हाेगी

आदिवासियाें के लिए अलग धर्म काेड का प्रस्ताव पारित कराने के लिए बुधवार काे विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाया गया। सीएम ने पूरा प्रस्ताव रखा। स्पीकर रवींद्र नाथ महताे ने प्रस्ताव काे पढ़ा। चर्चा के दाैरान सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष में कई बार नाेकझाेंक भी हुई। और आखिर में संशाेधन के साथ इसे सर्वसम्मति से पास कर दिया गया। आइए जानते हैं, इस दाैरान किसने क्या कहा...

हेमंत साेरेन

अंग्रेजाें के समय से ही आदिवासियाें का वजूद रहा है। जनगणना में आदिवासियाें का काॅलम नहीं था। एक स्लाे पाॅयजन की तरह इसे खत्म करने का षड़यंत्र रचा गया। यह वर्ग अंग्रेजाें से लड़ाई लड़ चुका है, किसी की चापलूसी नहीं करता। अब यह वर्ग आगे बढ़ना चाहता है। आदिवासियाें का काेई बाल भी बांका नहीं कर सकता। यह सदन आज आदिवासियाें के लिए इतिहास बनाने वाला है। पिछली सरकार ने धारा 353 का दुरुपयाेग किया। हमने किसी पर धारा 353 नहीं लगाई। लेकिन विपक्ष उद्दंडता करेगा ताे उस पर यह धारा जरूर लगेगी।

नीलकंठ सिंह मुंडा

आदिवासी या सरना धर्म काेड के प्रस्ताव से ऑब्लिग शब्द हटाया जाए। इस पर पहले चर्चा हाे।

बंधु तिर्की

आदिवासी या सरना धर्मकाेड के प्रस्ताव में से अादिवासी शब्द काे विलाेपित किया जाए।
दीपक बिरुआ

​​​​​​​आदिवासियाें का काॅलम जरूरी है। शिड्यूल ट्राइब सरना किया जाए।

लंबाेदर महताे

​​​​​​​सरना धर्म काेड का समर्थन करते हैं, लेकिन जनजातीय और क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं के लिए भाषा काेड का भी प्रस्ताव केंद्र काे भेजें।

विनाेद सिंह

धर्म काेड के प्रस्ताव का समर्थन है। यह आदिवासियाें की पहचान, संस्कृति और आस्था से जुड़ा है।

सीपी सिंह

इस पर चर्चा हाेनी चाहिए। वैसे स्पीकर आप हैं और मुख्यमंत्री जाे कहेंगे वही हाेगा।

स्पीकर

आप बाेलना चाहें ताे बाेलें, लेकिन पहले सीएम काे बाेलने दें। चर्चा ताे हाेनी ही है। यह सबका विषय है।

सीएम

जिस संशाेधन की बात हाे रही है, उससे मैं सहमत हूं। इसलिए सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड का प्रस्ताव पारित किया जाए। और फिर यह (सर्वसम्मति) से पारित हाे गया।

सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा

प्रधानमंत्री और गृह मंत्री से मिलकर रखेंगे अपनी बात

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत साेरेन ने कहा-अब सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड का प्रस्ताव केंद्र काे भेजा जाएगा। वह राज्य के नेताओं के साथ प्रधानमंत्री और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री से मिलेंगे। अन्य राज्याें काे भी इससे जाेड़ने का प्रयास करेंगे।

डाॅ. रामेश्वर उरांव बाेले-कांग्रेस ने घाेषणा पत्र में जो वादा किया था, उसे पूरा किया

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डाॅ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने चुनाव घाेषणा पत्र में सरना धर्म काेड लागू करने का वादा किया था। उसे पूरा किया।

नीलकंठ सिंह मुंडा बाेले-संशोधन के बाद अब सरना काेड का समर्थन करते हैं
भाजपा विधायक नीलकंठ सिंह मुंडा ने कहा कि हम सरना कोड का समर्थन करते हैं। प्रस्ताव से आब्लिग को हटाने के बाद अब हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं है।

