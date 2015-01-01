पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्य शक्ति:कर्क रेखा नेतरहाट-मांडर-ओरमांझी से गुजरती है, इसलिए यहां सूर्य की किरणें हैं सबसे ज्यादा पावरफुल

झारखंड2 घंटे पहले
  • किसी भी स्थान की जलवायु के लिए जरूरी

(डॉ. रामकुमार तिवारी, पूर्व एचओडी, भूगोल विभाग, रांची यूनिवर्सिटी) झारखंड उन 8 राज्यों में एक है, जहां से होकर कर्क रेखा गुजरती है। यह रेखा कल्पित अवश्य है, लेकिन इसी के आधार पर किसी स्थान की जलवायु की स्थिति ज्ञात होती है। झारखंड के बीचोंबीच गुजरने से यहां सूर्य की रोशनी अच्छी मिलती है, बारिश अच्छी होती है और जलवायु सुखद होता है। कर्क रेखा पश्चिम में नेतरहाट से झारखंड में प्रवेश करती है और मांडर होते हुए आगे ओरमांझी और सोनडिमरा को छूती बंगाल में प्रविष्ट होती है।

हम सभी जानते हैं कि सूर्य की गति कर्क और मकर रेखा के बीच में ही है। सूर्य की गति 365 दिनों की इस प्रकार है- 21 जून को कर्क रेखा पर सूर्य लंब रूप से चमकता है। यह 23 सितंबर को विषुवत रेखा पर होता है। पुन: 22 दिसंबर तक मकर रेखा पर पहुंचकर 21 मार्च तक विषुवत रेखा पर लौट आता है। 15 जून से 27 जून तक सूर्य झारखंड में सीधे चमकता है। इसी समय मानसून आता है।

झारखंड में हम मकर रेखा की ओर जाते हुए सूर्य को देते हैं अर्घ्य

झारखंड में छठ के समय सूर्य की गति मकर रेखा की ओर होती है। 22 दिसंबर तक सूर्य लगातार दक्षिण की ओर ही खिसकता रहता है। हम मकर रेखा की ओर जाते हुए सूर्य को ही अर्घ्य देते हैं। छठ पूजा इसी समय होती है।

पृथ्वी से 109 गुणा बड़ा है सूर्य, यहीं से मिलती है एनर्जी

सूर्य की व्यापकता की तुलना पृथ्वी से की जाए तो यह पृथ्वी से 109 गुणा बड़ा है। तापमान 5778 के. है। यह सर्वाधिक शक्तिशाली है। सबसे अधिक एनर्जी यहीं से हमें मिलती है।

