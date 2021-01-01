पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • There Is No Death Due To Corona In 10 Days In 21 Districts Of Jharkhand But 64.5% Of Corona Patients In The State Are From Ranchi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी बात:झारखंड के 21 जिलों में 10 दिनों में कोरोना के कारण कोई मौत नहीं, मगर राज्य के कोरोना मरीजों में 64.5% मरीज रांची के

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • चिंता... राज्य में मिल रहे नए कोरोना मरीजों में 64.5% मरीज सिर्फ राजधानी रांची के
  • यहां प्रति 100 सैंपल की जांच पर 4.73 मरीज मिल रहे

करीब 10 महीने बाद झारखंड में कोरोना के नए केस और मौतों की रफ्तार थमती नजर आ रही है। जनवरी के महीने में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर में और सुधार की उम्मीद है। अच्छी बात यह है कि पिछले 10 दिनों में राज्य के 24 में से 21 जिलों में कोरोना के कारण एक भी मौत नहीं हुई है। जनवरी में 28 दिनों के दौरान 37 लोगों की कोरोना के कारण मौत हुई, जबकि करीब 3163 नए मामले ही सामने आए।

लेकिन चिंता की बात यह है कि राज्य में मिल रहे नए मरीजों में 64.5% मरीज सिर्फ रांची के हैं। रांची में संक्रमण दर अब भी अधिक है। यहां प्रति 100 सैंपल की जांच पर 4.73 मरीज मिल रहे हैं। राज्य में कोरोना की संक्रमण दर अभी भी बिहार-दिल्ली से अधिक है।

कोरोना आंकड़े
कोरोना आंकड़े

इन जिलों में पिछले 10 दिनों से कोविड से कोई मौत नहीं

पिछले 10 दिनों से चतरा, देवघर, पूर्वी सिंहभूम, गढ़वा, गिरिडीह, गोड्डा, गुमला, हजारीबाग, खूंटी, दुमका, जामताड़ा, कोडरमा, लातेहार, लोहरदगा, पाकुड़, पलामू, रामगढ़, साहेबगंज, सरायकेला, सिमडेगा और पश्चिम सिंहभूम में कोरोना से कोई मौत दर्ज नहीं की गई है। जबकि रांची में पांच, बोकारो-धनबाद में दो-दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। राज्य में बीते सप्ताह (25 से 31 जनवरी के बीच) कोरोना पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.52 प्रतिशत थी। जबकि इस अवधि में बिहार का पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.13 और दिल्ली का 0.26% दर्ज की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser