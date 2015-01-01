पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:इस बार नियत समय से दो माह देरी से होंगी मैट्रिक-इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाएं, स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग ने बच्चों को पढ़ाई करने को दिया समय

रांची33 मिनट पहले
  
फाइल फोटो
  • जैक इस बार पहले की तरह परीक्षाओं का आयोजन नहीं करेगा

राज्य में इस बार मैट्रिक-इंटर की परीक्षाएं नियत समय से 2 माह विलंब से होंगी। कोरोना व पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती से यह स्थिति बनी है। स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग बच्चों को नए पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर पढ़ाई करने के लिए कुछ और समय देना चाहता है। जैक इस बार पहले की तरह परीक्षाओं का आयोजन नहीं करेगा। पहले फरवरी में यह परीक्षाएं होती थीं, पर अब यह परीक्षाएं मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह या अप्रैल में होने की संभावना है।

दरअसल, पाठ्यक्रम में संशोधन होने के बाद भी अभी बहुतायत बच्चों को यह नहीं पता है कि उन्हें क्या पढ़ना है और क्या नहीं पढ़ना है। व्हाट्सऐप के माध्यम से जुड़े बच्चों को तो सिलेबस संशोधन की जानकारी हो चुकी है, पर करीब 33 लाख ऐसे बच्चे हैं, जो इस ग्रुप से नहीं जुड़े हुए हैं। इन बच्चों तक पाठ्यक्रम का बुकलेट पहुंचाया जाना है। दीपावली और छठ को देखते हुए यह स्पष्ट है कि बुकलेट की छपाई में अभी विलंब होगा।

सिलेबस पूरा करना जरूरी

परीक्षा के पूर्व संशोधित सिलेबस की पढ़ाई पूरी करनी होगी। विभाग की सोच है कि कोरोना काल के बाद जब स्कूल खुलेंगे तो वे ऐसा कर पाएंगे। इसके लिए छात्रों को मॉडल सवाल और उसके जवाब उपलब्ध कराने का निर्णय हुआ है। जैक की ओर से मॉडल सवाल उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे, जबकि जेईपीसी की ओर से मॉडल सवालों के जवाब भी देने की तैयारी हो रही है। इससे बच्चों को परीक्षा की तैयारी करने में काफी मदद मिलेगी। हाईस्कूल और प्लस टू स्कूलों के छात्र-छात्राओं को व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के माध्यम से मॉडल सवाल और उसके जवाब भेजे जाएंगे। जो बच्चे व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में नहीं जुड़े हैं, उन्हें क्लास वार बुकलेट तैयार कर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

कैबिनेट का फैसला...

इस बार बीएड में नामांकन के लिए नहीं होगी प्रवेश परीक्षा

कोरोना के कारण एनसीटीई के रेगुलेशन के तहत राज्य के मान्यता प्राप्त बीएड कॉलेजों में सत्र 2020-22 में नामांकन के लिए इस बार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा नहीं होगी। अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांकों के आधार पर मेधा सूची तैयार कर काउंसिलिंग के जरिए नामांकन किया जाएगा। मेधा सूची तैयार करने और काउंसिलिंग के लिए जेसीइसीइबी, रांची को प्राधिकृत किया गया है। कैबिनेट की बैठक में सोमवार को मंजूरी दी गई। बैठक में कुल 20 प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दी गई।

  • 20 सूत्री के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष स्टीफन मरांडी का वेतन भत्ता बढ़ा
  • रिम्स में एमबीबीएस की 100 सीटें बढ़ाने के लिए केंद्र से एमओयू होगा
  • चालू वित्त वर्ष में चना का बीज राष्ट्रीय बीज निगम से 9800 रु. क्विंटल खरीदने का निर्णय
  • 2018 के अनुसूचित दर पर जरूरी कार्यों की घटनोत्तर स्वीकृति
  • कोविड में आर्थिक स्थिति के कारण निर्धारित न्यूनतम प्रत्याभूत राजस्व में 20% कमी करने की घटनोत्तर स्वीकृति
  • वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में विधायक योजना अंतर्गत डीसी बिल लंबित रहते हुए भी आवंटित राशि की एकमुश्त निकासी की स्वीकृति संबंधी आदेश पर घटनोत्तर स्वीकृति
  • धान के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य, सामान्य का 1868 व ए ग्रेड 1888 रुपए अलावा 182 रु बोनस/क्विंटल
