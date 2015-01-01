पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:झारखंड में हर रोज कोरोना से तीन लोगों की हो रही मौत, बचाव के लिए अभी भी 1493 आईसीयू और 673 वेंटिलेटर बेड की है जरूरत

रांची24 मिनट पहले
राज्य भर में एक सप्ताह में 1.20 लाख सैंपल की जांच हुई।(फाइल)
  • सभी जिले के DC को जरूरी बेड के साथ दवा, पीपीई किट और गलब्स की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया है

सर्दी की शुरुआत के साथ ही कोरोना का दूसरा लहर शुरू हो गया है। मध्य प्रदेश, दिल्ली, मुंबई समेत कई राज्यों की सरकारें बचाव के उपाय में भी जुट गई हैं। कहीं नाइट कर्फ्यू तो कहीं आंशिक लॉकडाउन लगाया जा रहा है। झारखंड में भी हालिया दिनों में कोरोना के संक्रमण की रफ्तार में इजाफा हुआ है। खासकर गुमला, पाकुड़, गिरीडीह जैसे सीमावर्ती जिलों में पॉजिटिविटी रफ्तार दोगुनी से ज्यादा हुई है।

दूसरी लहर में कोरोना कितना घातक होने वाला है इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि राज्य भर में एक सप्ताह में 1.20 लाख सैंपल की जांच हुई। इसमें 1397 संक्रमित मिले और 24 लोगों की मौत हो गई। यानि झारखंड में हर रोज तीन से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो रही है।

ऑक्सीजन बेड तक की भी है किल्लत
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आकलन के मुताबिक दूसरी लहर से बचने के लिए राज्य भर में 31100 आइसोलेशन बेड, 4960 ऑक्सीजन बेड, 1866 आईसीयू बेड और 935 वेंटिलेटर बेड की जरूरत पड़ेगी। विभाग के मुख्य सचिव की तरफ से इस संबंधित में सभी जिले के डीसी को चिट्ठी भी लिख दी गई है। जबकि फिलहाल राज्य भर में 3330 ऑक्सीजन बेड, 373 आईसीयू बेड और 262 वेंटिलेटर बेड हैं। यानी अभी भी राज्य में 1630 ऑक्सीजन बेड, 1493 आईसीयू बेड और 673 वेंटिलेटर की कमी है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग सतर्क
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने बताया कि जब देश के दूसरे हिस्से में कोरोना का दूसरा लहर शुरू हो गया है तो झारखंड भी इससे बच नहीं सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है और राज्य भर के उपायुक्तों को जरूरी बेड के साथ दवा, पीपीई किट और गलब्स की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंन बताया कि विभाग पूरी तरह सतर्क है।

