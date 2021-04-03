पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेमंत सोरेन मंत्रिमंडल का दूसरा विस्तार:आज हाजी हुसैन के बेटे हफीजुल हसन बिना विधायकी जीते ही बनेंगे मंत्री

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 साल बाद फिर ऐसा, कोड़ा सरकार में हेमेंद्र देहाती बिना चुनाव लड़े बने थे मंत्री
  • पिता की खाली सीट मधुपुर से उपचुनाव लड़ेंगे हफीजुल हसन

झारखंड में हेमंत साेरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट का शुक्रवार काे दूसरा विस्तार हाेगा। पूर्व मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के बेटे हफीजुल हसन मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री की अनुशंसा पर राज्यपाल द्राैपदी मुर्मू ने उन्हें शपथ दिलाने के प्रस्ताव पर मंजूरी दे दी है। शपथ ग्रहण समाराेह दाेपहर 12 बजे राजभवन के बिरसा मंडप में हाेगा। राज्य में 15 साल के बाद ऐसा हाे रहा है जब बिना विधायिकी जीते हफीजुल हसन मंत्री बन रहे हैं।

इससे पहले 2006 में मधु काेड़ा सरकार में भानु प्रताप शाही के पिता हेमेंद्र प्रताप देहाती काे बिना चुनाव लड़े ही मंत्री बनाया गया था। 29 दिसंबर 2019 काे मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत साेरेन के साथ कांग्रेस के दाे और राजद के एक मंत्री ने शपथ ली थी। इसके बाद 28 जनवरी 2020 काे पहला मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार हुआ।

इसमें झामुमाे के 5 और कांग्रेस के 2 मंत्रियाें ने शपथ ली थी। गौरतलब है कि मधुपुर सीट से विधायक और तत्कालीन अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी का पिछले साल तीन अक्टूबर को निधन हो गया था। इसके बाद से ही मधुपुर विधानसभा सीट खाली है।

आनन-फानन में इसलिए हो रहा कैबिनेट विस्तार

अप्रैल तक मधुपुर विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव कराने जाने की अनिवार्यता है। इस सीट को लेकर राजद की ओर से मांग उठने लगी थी। हाजी हुसैन अंसारी के निधन के बाद झामुमो हाईकमान ने उनके परिवार को मधुपुर से टिकट देने का भरोसा दिया था। अब हफीजुल हसन काे मंत्री बनाकर यह संकेत भी दे दिया है कि मधुपुर से झामुमो की टिकट पर हफीजुल हसन ही चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इससे उन्हें यह फायदा होगा कि वह मंत्री के रूप में चुनाव लड़ेंगे। उन्हें सहानुभूति के साथ-साथ पावर का भी फायदा मिलेगा।

राजद ने कहा था-मधुपुर सीट पर प्रत्याशी उतारने की अब मेरी बारी

मधुपुर विधानसभा सीट पर हाेने वाले उपचुनाव में राजद ने महागठबंधन उम्मीदवार के लिए दावा ठाेका था। राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभय कुमार सिंह ने कहा था कि इससे पहले दाे उपचुनाव हुए हैं। एक में गठबंधन के सहयाेगी दल झामुमाे और दूसरे में कांग्रेस ने अपना उम्मीदवार उतारा था। इसलिए महागठबंधन का तीसरा सहयाेगी हाेने के नाते अब वहां से उम्मीदवार देने का दावा राजद का बनता है। राजद वहां मजबूत स्थिति में भी है।

सीएम सहित 12 मंत्री हो सकते हैं, अभी भी खाली रहेगा एक पद

झारखंड में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 12 मंत्री हो सकते हैं। अभी 10 हैं। हफीजुल हसन के मंत्री बनने के बाद भी एक पद खाली रह जाना कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्ण है। एक ओर कांग्रेस एक मंत्री पद चाहता है। दिल्ली में कांग्रेस आलाकमान के सामने भी यह मांग रख चुकी है। वहीं बसंत सोरेन के विधायक बनने के बाद उनकी ओर से भी मंत्री पद पर दावेदारी जताई जा रही है।

भानु प्रताप जेल गए तो उनकी जगह पिता को बनाया था मंत्री

वर्ष 2005 में भवनाथपुर सीट से निर्दलीय चुनाव जीतने वाले भानु प्रताप शाही ने 2006 में मधु काेड़ा सरकार बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। इसे देखते हुए उन्हें मंत्री पद मिलना तय था। लेकिन उस समय वह जेल चले गए। इस वजह से वह मंत्री नहीं बन सके। तब उनके जेल से बाहर आने तक उनके पिता हेमेंद्र प्रताप देहाती काे बिना विधायक बने़े ही मंत्री बनाया गया था।

