  Today Karva Chauth Will Be At Moon At 8.07 Pm, Shopping Is Done, If Anything Is Left, See Quick Shopping Guide

करवा चौथ:आज रात 8.07 बजे चांद के दीदार से खुलेगा व्रत, खरीदारी हो चुकी है, कुछ बाकी है तो देखें क्विक शॉपिंग गाइड

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • सदा सुहागन की कामना... सुहागिनें चंद्रमा काे अर्घ्य देकर भगवान शिव से कामना करेंगी, फिर पति के हाथों पानी पीकर व्रत तोड़ेंगी
  • व्रत का दोगुना मिलेगा फल... राशि के अनुसार करें शृंगार और पहनें कपड़े

सुहाग की लंबी उम्र की कामना का पर्व करवा चाैथ का व्रत बुधवार को है। कहीं सर्गी तो कहीं सामूहिक गीत गाकर चांद का दीदार किया जाएगा। पंडित श्याम सुंदर भारद्वाज के अनुसार, बुधवार को रांची में चांद उगने का समय शाम 8.07 बजे है। करवा की पूजा का मुहूर्त दोपहर में 3.35 से 5.23 बजे तक रहेगा। व्रत सूर्योदय से पहले ही शुरू हो जाएगा। पंडित प्रणब मिश्रा के अनुसार, सुहागिनें अहले सुबह से ही व्रत रखेंगी। दिन भर उपवास रखकर शाम में चंद्रमा की पूजा करेंगी। वहीं, पंजाबी समाज की सुहागिनें करवा चौथ के लिए तारे छिपने से पहले सर्गी खाकर निर्जला व्रत की शुरुआत करेंगी। सास बहुओं को सर्गी लाकर देतीं है और बाहर रहने वाली सासु मां सर्गी के लिए बहुओ को बया (पैसा) भेजती हैं।

व्रत का दोगुना मिलेगा फल... राशि के अनुसार करें शृंगार और पहनें कपड़े

करवा चौथ पर महिलाओं में शृंगार की खास परंपरा है। करवा चौथ पर महिलाएं राशि के अनुसार शृंगार कर सकती हैं। पंडित श्याम सुंदर भारद्वाज ने बताया कि राशि के अनुसार शृंगार और वस्त्र पहनने से व्रत का दोगुना फल मिलता है। उन्होंने बताया कि किस राशि के लिए कौन सा रंग और कैसा शृंगार शुभ रहेगा।

जानें अपनी राशि
जानें अपनी राशि

1 घंटे में ऐसे करें खरीदारी

आज करवा चौथ है। खरीदारी हो चुकी है, फिर भी शृंगार की खरीदारी में कुछ कमियां रह गईं हैं, तो दैनिक भास्कर आपके लिए लाया है क्विक शॉपिंग गाइड, जिससे आप एक घंटे के अंदर खरीदारी कर सकते हैं।

  • मेहंदी- रंगरेज गली में मेहंदी लगवा सकती हैं। यहां 40 से अधिक मेहंदी लगाने वाले हैं। विभिन्न इलाकों के ब्यूटी पॉर्लर में भी मेहंदी लगाने की व्यवस्था है।
  • रेडी टू वियर साड़ी- रेडी टू वियर साड़ी और लहंगा अपर बाजार के महावीर चौक और सोनार गली स्थित कई दुकानों में मिलेगा। नया रंग लेमन ग्रीन का आया है।
  • चूड़ा-चूड़ियां- बकरी बाजार के पास होलसेल रेट में मिलेंगी। इसके अलावा रंगरेज गली, डोरंडा व हरमू बाजार और बरियातू हाउसिंग कॉलोनी में उपलब्ध है।
  • मेकअप- कई महिलाओं ने ब्यूटी पॉर्लर में बुकिंग कराई है। घर बैठे भी एक्सपर्ट से वीडियाे कॉलिंग पर सलाह लेकर तैयार हो सकती हैं। कई पॉर्लर में यह सुविधा है।
  • राजस्थानी करवा थाली की डिमांड- इस साल रंग-बिरंगी गाेट्टा-पट्टी वाली राजस्थानी थाली की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है।
