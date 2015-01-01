पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ट्रक से 240 पेटी अवैध शराब जब्त, हजारीबाग से बिहार भेजी जा रही थी शराब; दो गिरफ्तार

बरही (हजारीबाग)21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार आरोपी।
  • पुलिस ने चालक मो अरमान और खलासी सोनू कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है
  • पुलिस चेकिंग देख ड्राइवर व खलासी ट्रक को लेकर भागने लगे

गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर पदमा एव बरही पुलिस की संयुक्त छापेमारी में अवैध शराब की 240 पेटी जब्त की गई। शराब को हजारीबाग से बिहार ले जाया जा रहा था। वहीं, वाहन चेकिंग देख भाग रहे ट्रक को पुलिस ने चारमाईल एनएच-33 के पास पकड़ा। पुलिस ने चालक मो अरमान और खलासी सोनू कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है।

इस संबंध में एसडीपीओ मनीष कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर एक ट्रक से अवैध रूप से देशी शराब लोड कर हजारीबाग से बिहार ले जाने की सूचना मिली। ईटखोरी मोड़ के पास पहुंच कर पदमा पुलिस ने वाहनों की जांच शुरू की। जांच के क्रम में एक ट्रक आता दिखा, तो पुलिस ने उसे रुकने का इशारा किया। लेकिन पुलिस को देखते ही ड्राइवर ट्रक को तेजी से लेकर भागने लगा। पुलिस ने पीछा कर ट्रक व चालक-खलासी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि 300 एमएल की देशी शराब 90 पेटी, प्रत्येक पेटी में 2250 बोतल, हरे रंग के प्लास्टिक के बोतल में 300 एमएल देशी शराब 80 पेटी, प्रत्येक पेटी में 25 पीस 2000 बोतल, हरे रंग के प्लास्टिक के बोतल में 300 एमएल देशी शराब 70 पेटी, प्रत्येक पेटी में 25 पीस 1750 बोतल बरामद किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल को ऑरेंज और रबाडा को पर्पल कैप; धवन के लगातार 2 शतक; ईशान ने जड़े सबसे ज्यादा छक्के - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें