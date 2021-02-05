पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमशेदपुर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:30 लाख के ब्राउन शुगर के साथ दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार, पश्चिम बंगाल से सप्लाई करने आया था एक आरोपी

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
जुगसलाई के गरीब नवाज कॉलोनी खरकाई रेलवे ब्रिज के पास पुलिस ने सोमवार की रात दोनों को ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था - Dainik Bhaskar
जुगसलाई के गरीब नवाज कॉलोनी खरकाई रेलवे ब्रिज के पास पुलिस ने सोमवार की रात दोनों को ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था
  • पिछले दिनों तीन महिलाओं को ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने बिछाया था जाल

जुगसलाई पुलिस ने करीब 30 लाख के ब्राउन शुगर के साथ दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों के पास से पुलिस ने 400 ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर बरामद किया है। गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपी आदित्यपुर निवासी सादिक अंसारी और मुर्शिदाबाद निवासी हसिउर रहमान उर्फ आलम को पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया। मंगलवार को SSP डॉक्टर एम तमिल वाणन ने मामले का खुलासा किया।

SSP ने बताया- गुप्त सूचना पर जुगसलाई के गरीब नवाज कॉलोनी खरकाई रेलवे ब्रिज के पास पुलिस ने सोमवार की रात दोनों को ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों आरोपियों के पास से 200-200 ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर मिले। SSP ने बताया कि हसिउर रहमान उर्फ आलम मुर्शिदाबाद से ब्राउन शुगर की सप्लाई करने शहर आया था। 200 ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर सादिक अंसारी को देने के बाद उसे 200 ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर कहीं और डिलीवरी करनी थी। इसी बीच पुलिस ने दोनों को पकड़ लिया। हसिउर रहमान पूर्व में भी ब्राउन शुगर की डिलीवरी करने शहर आ चुका है।

20 मिली ग्राम का होता है एक पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर
SSP ने बताया कि बरामद ब्राउन शुगर की कीमत 25 से 30 लाख रुपए है। बरामद ब्राउन शुगर से करीब 20 हजार पुड़िया बनते। एक पुड़िया में 20 मिली ग्राम ब्राउन शुगर होता है।

महिलाओं की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हुआ मामले का खुलासा
SSP ने बताया कि दो दिनों पूर्व जुगसलाई में पुलिस ने 3 महिलाओं को 290 पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया था। गिरफ्तार महिला राशिदा खातून से पूछताछ में पता चला था कि बाहर राज्य से उसे ब्राउन शुगर सप्लाई किया जाता है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने एक स्पेशल टीम बनाई। जिसके तहत सोमवार देर रात गुप्त सूचना पर पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया।

