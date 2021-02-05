पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों के मंसूबों पर फेरा पानी:पक्की सड़क के नीचे लगा रखा था 14 KG के दो सिलेंडर बम, किया गया डिफ्यूज

चक्रधरपुर-सोनुआ मेन रोड स्थित दिगीलोटा के पास मंगलवार को पक्की सड़क के नीचे से दो सिलेंडर बम बरामद किए गए। बम का वजह 14-14 KG था। सुरक्षाबलों ने बम को वहीं डिफ्यूज कर दिया। माना जा रहा है कि नक्सलियों ने बम सड़क के नीचे दबा रखा था। हालांकि सुरक्षाबलों ने बम को सुरक्षित डिफ्यूज कर नक्सलियों के मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया।

माना जा रहा है कि सुरक्षा बलों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से सड़क के नीचे इन दो शक्तिशाली बमों को छिपाया गया था। सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान दिगीलोटा के पास पक्की सड़क के नीचे से सुरक्षाबलों को दो सिलेंडर बम मिले। बताते चलें कि 5 दिन पूर्व भी चाईबासा पुलिस और CRPF को गोईलकेरा थाना क्षेत्र में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ कामयाबी मिली थी।

गोईलकेरा-चाईबासा मेन रोड के गितिलिपी चौक से 400 मीटर पहले दो पुलिया के बीच पक्की सड़क के नीचे नक्सलियों ने 40 KG के दो IED बम लगा रखा था। सुरक्षाबलों को इसकी जानकारी हुई तो वो मौके पर पहुंचे। पर IED जमीन के अंदर इतनी गहराई में दबाकर लगाया गया था कि उसे निकालना संभव नहीं था। बम निरोधक दस्ते को IED बम को वहीं विस्फोट करवाना पड़ा था।

