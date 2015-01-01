पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:जमशेदपुर में कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन और बस की टक्कर, दो महिला की मौत; 15 जख्मी

जमशेदपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त गाड़ियां।
  • कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई
  • इसी बीच सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बस की उससे टक्कर हो गई

चांडिल के इचागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में सड़क हादसे में बस सवार दो महिला यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 15 लोग घायल हो गए। घटना रविवार दोपहर सिल्ली-रंगामाटी सीतानाला पुलिया के ऊपर हुआ। दुर्घटना कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी और बस की टक्कर की वजह से हुआ। कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई और इसी दौरान सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बस की उससे टक्कर हो गई। बस, कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन को कुछ दूर तक घसीटते हुए भी ले गई।

हादसे के बाद मौके पर जुटे स्थानीय लोगों ने फौरन इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी और बस में से घायल सवारियों को बाहर निकाल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। बस रोजाना ही चौड़ा से जमशेदपुर जाया करती है। बस में करीब 35 यात्री सवार थे। बस जमशेदपुर से चौड़ा की ओर लौट रही थी। वहीं, कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी सिल्ली की ओर से जमशेदुपर की तरह जा रही थी।

बस जमशेदपुर से चौड़ा की ओर लौट रही थी।
बस जमशेदपुर से चौड़ा की ओर लौट रही थी।

सीतानाला पुलिया पर तीखा मोड़ होने की वजह से ड्राइवर असंतुलित हो गया और कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी सड़क पर पलट गई। इसी बीच सामने से यात्रियों से भरी बस आ गई और कंक्रीट मिक्सर मशीन की गाड़ी से जा टकराई। हादसे में बस के एक साइड का हिस्सा बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

