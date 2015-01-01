पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध संबंध में मर्डर:पलामू में प्रेमिका के पति की चाकू मारकर हत्या, आरोपी की ग्रामीणों ने की पिटाई

पलामू12 मिनट पहले
पांकी थाना की पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है और मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है।
  • घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है

पांकी थाना क्षेत्र के डंडार गांव में चाकू से हमला कर एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई है। हत्या के आरोपी का मृतक की पत्नी से अवैध संबंध था। इधर, हत्या के बाद आरोपी को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

मृतक की पहचान विनय मोची (30) के रूप में की गई। हत्या का आरोप गांव के ही बिट्टू भूईया पर लगा है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विनय की पत्नी और बिट्टू के बीच अवैध संबंध था। विनय की पत्नी का चार दिनों पहले ही परिवार नियोजन को लेकर ऑपरेशन हुआ है।

आरोपी ने मृतक के पिता की भी पिटाई की

इधर, विनय का किसी बात को लेकर पत्नी से झगड़ा हुआ था। आरोप है कि इस दौरान विनय ने अपनी पत्नी की पिटाई कर दी थी। इस बात की जानकारी बिट्टू भूईया को हुई तो वह विनय के घर पर गया और गाली गलौज करने लगा। परिजनों के साथ मारपीट भी की।

मौके से विनय भाग गया। जबकि बिट्टू ने विनय के पिता की पिटाई कर दी। आरोप है कि बाद में विनय पूरे मामले में पूछताछ के लिए बिट्टू के घर गया तो वहीं उसकी चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। आरोपी बिट्टू भूइयां को ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है। मृतक के तीन बच्चे हैं।

