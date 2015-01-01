पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:बिना नेता प्रतिपक्ष के मना झारखंड विधानसभा का 20वां स्थापना दिवस, बीजेपी नेता ने कहा-नेता प्रतिपक्ष होते तो कार्यक्रम और सुंदर होता

रांची8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम में शामिल राज्यपाल द्रोपदी मुर्मू, सीएम हेमंत सोरेन व अन्य
  • कार्यक्रम में इस सत्र के उत्कृष्ट विधायक नलिन सोरेन को सम्मानित किया गया

झारखंड विधानसभा का 20वां स्थापना दिवस रविवार को मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में इस सत्र के उत्कृष्ट विधायक नलिन सोरेन को सम्मानित किया गया। इसके साथ ही राज्य के शहीदों के परिजनों, मैट्रिक व इंटर की परीक्षा में अव्वल आने विद्यार्थियों और कोरोना वारियर्स को सम्मानित किया गया। नेता प्रतिपक्ष को अभी तक विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की तरफ से मान्यता नहीं दी गई है।इसलिए कार्यक्रम में बीजेपी के मुख्य सचेतक विरंची नारायण को बुलाया गया। विरंची नारायण ने कहा कि अच्छा होता अगर नेता प्रतिपक्ष इस कार्यक्रम में रहते। नेता प्रतिपक्ष सभा के श्रृंगार हैं। अगर बाबू लाल मरांडी इस कार्यक्रम में आते तब कार्यक्रम भव्य हो जाता।

उतार-चढ़ाव का गवाह बना विधानसभा
कार्यक्रम में सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि विधानसभा की 20वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहे हैं। उल्लास और खुशियों का माहौल है। लग राज्य के बाद हमने इन 20 वर्षों में कई उतार-चढ़ाव देखे हैं। कई चुनौतियां देखी है। ये विधानसभा उन उतार-चढ़ाव और चुनौतियों का गवाह बना। यहां हम सभी 81 विधायक मिलकर इस राज्य को दिशा देने में लगातार प्रयासरत रहते हैं।
आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।

कोरोना से निपटने में नजीर पेश किया झारखंड

सीएम ने कहा कि देश का सबसे पिछड़ा राज्य होने के बाद भी कोरोना महामारी से निपटने में झारखंड देश में सफलता का एक उदाहरण बना है। राज्य में न भय का माहौल बनने दिया गया और न ही किसी को भूखा मरने दिया गया। किसी तरह की अफरा-तफरी भी नहीं मची । कई राज्यों की स्थिति बहुत भयावह हो चुकी है।

सीएम ने कहा कि राज्य के अंदर कई ऐसे संसाधन हैं जिसके माध्यम से विश्व के स्तर पर इसे एक अलग पहचान दी जा सकती है। इस राज्य की आन्तरिक व्यवस्था को अवसर में बदलने की जरूरत है। इसके लिए जरूरी है अनुशासित और शांतिप्रिय व्यवस्था कायम करने का। तभी राज्य के प्रति लोगों का आकर्षण भी बढ़ेगा और सपने को साकार करने में मदद मिलेगी।

विधानसभा समितियों के लिए नियमावली का प्रारूप तैयार
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रविंद्र नाथ महतो ने कहा कि विधानसभा में समितियां तो बहुत बनती हैं लेकिन उनके संचालन केलिए अभी तक कोई नियमावली नहीं थी।इसके कारण कई समितियां कार्य नहीं कर पाती थी। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए एक पारूप समिति का गठन किया गया जिन्होंने समितियों के लिए विशिष्ट नियमावली तैयार किया है। कार्यक्रम में विधानसभा की तरफ से तैयार विशेष स्मारिका का लोकार्पण किया गया।इसमें संसदीय इतिहास की जानकारी दी गई।त्रैमासिक उड़ान पत्रिका की 80वीं अंक का विमोचन किया गया।

जनता के मुद्दों को गंभीरता से लिया जाय
बिरंची नारायण ने कहा कि विधायक जनता के सवालों को तो विधानसभा में उठाते तो हैं लेकिन कई बार वह अनागत सवाल बनकर समितियों को भेज दिय जाता है।

बिरसा मुंडा उत्कृष्ट विधायक सम्मान
सत्र 2020 के लिए शिकारीपाड़ा से सात बार के विधायक नलिन सोरेन को बिरसा मुंडा उत्कृष्ट विधायक सम्मान दिया गया। इसके लिए उन्हें मोमेंट, शॉल और 51 हजार रुपए दिया गया।

उत्कृष्ट कर्मी सम्मान
शिशिर कुमार झा- संयुक्त सचिव, विधानसभा सचिवालय
सौमेन कुमार सिर-प्रशाखा पदाधिकारी, विधानसभा सचिवालय
लक्ष्मी नारायण मछुआ-निजी सहायक,विधानसभा सचिवालय
मनोज कुमार- अनुसेवक, विधानसभा सचिवालय
हेलेना कंडुलना- अनुसेवक,

ये विद्यार्थी हुए सम्मानित
मैट्रिक
मनीष कुमार कटियार-98 फीसदी- साहेबगंज
इंटर साइंस
अमित कुमार,
कॉमर्स
शुभम कुमार ठाकुर
रूपा कुमारी

आर्ट्स
नंदिता हरिपाल- 83.8 जमशेदपुर

इन शहीदों के परिजनों को किया गया सम्मानित
युधिष्टर मलवा,मनोहर हंसदा, डिब्रू पूर्ति, धनेश्वर महतो, अखिलेश राम, कंचन कुमार महतो , शुकरा उरांव, जमुना प्रसाद, साकिंद सिंह, शंभू प्रसाद साहू, लाखिंद्र मोतार, चंद्राय सोरेन, रवि नाथ सोरेन, अनुराग शुक्ला, प्रवीण कुमार, संतोष गोप,
कुंदन कुमार ओझा , गणेश हांसदा, अभिषेक कुमार, विजय सोरेन, मुन्ना यादव, कुलदीप उरांव

कोरोना में बेहतर कार्य के लिए इन्हें वारियर्स का सम्मान विजय बिहारी प्रसाद, सीएस रांची अखिलेश कुमार सिन्हा, उप सचिव, मंत्रिमंडल विभाग राम रेखा- परिचारिका, इंसिडेंटेंड कमांडर के रूप में उत्कृष्ट कार्य

