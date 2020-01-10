पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला पंचायत का फैसला:डायन का आरोप लगा महिला के बाल काटे, अर्धनग्न कर गांव में घुमाया; 9 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सिमडेगा32 मिनट पहले
ग्रामीणों के विरोध की वजह से पुलिस को आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी में कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
  • 19 सितंबर को गांव की महिला पंचायत ने पीड़ित महिला के खिलाफ सुनाया था फैसला
  • महिला को गांव में अर्धनग्न कर घुमाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार लोगों में 7 महिलाएं शामिल

कोलेबिरा थाना क्षेत्र में एक महिला पर डायन का आरोप लगा उसके बाल काट उसे पूर गांव में अर्धनग्न अवस्था में घुमाया गया। ऐसा करने के लिए गांव की ही महिला पंचायत ने यह फैसला सुनाया था। घटना 19 सितंबर की है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को इस मामले में 9 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

दरअसल, कोलेबिरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लचरागढ़ पंचायत के कोम्बाकेरा गांव में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। इस मौत के पीछे लोग पीड़ित महिला को दोषी मान रहे थे। गांव में इस मामले पर महिलाओं की पंचायत बैठी। महिलाओं ने पंचायत में कहा कि आरोपी महिला द्वारा जादू-टोना करने के कारण उस व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद पंचायत ने महिला के बाल काट उसे अर्धनग्न कर गांव में घुमाने की सजा सुनाई। साथ ही महिला पर 500 रुपए आर्थिक दंड भी लगाया।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में 9 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

इधर, इस घटना के बाद पीड़ित महिला ने कोलेबिरा थाने में 9 लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी मालावती देवी, आशा देवी, ललिता देवी, लीलावती देवी, ललिता देवी, अंजनी देवी, अजित साहू, बीरबल बड़ाईक एवं किशुन प्रधान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तारी के वक्त पुलिस को ग्रामीणों के काफी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा।

