  Worker Fell Into 30 feet Deep Pit, Death Due To Suffocation, Accident In Excavation Of Sewerage Treatment Pipeline

सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट पाइप लाइन की खुदाई में हादसा:30 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में गिरा मजदूर, दम घुटने से मौत

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
गहरे गड्‌ढे में फंसा मजदूर।
  • जेसीबी चालक को मिट्टी काटने का डायरेक्शन देने के दौरान गिरा मजदूर
  • रात 2 बजे तक नहीं निकाला जा सका शव, हंगामा

कदमा में आराेग्य भवन के सामने सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट पाइप लाइन बिछाने के लिए खुदाई के दौरान मजदूर की मिट्टी में दबने से माैत हाे गई। घटना मंगलवार शाम करीब 4.30 बजे की है। बिष्टुपुर के नॉर्दन टाउन निवासी जीवन सोना (56) जेसीबी चालक को मिट्टी काटने का डायरेक्शन दे रहा था। अचानक मिट्टी धंस गई और वो 25-30 फीट गड्ढे में जा गिरा। मिट्टी उसके ऊपर गिरने से वह दब गया। ठेकेदार समेत सभी साथी मजदूर मौके से भाग गए। जेसीबी चालक भी भाग गया।

बिष्टुपुर निवासी मृतक जीवन सोना
बिष्टुपुर निवासी मृतक जीवन सोना

परिजनों ने मुआवजे की मांग पर हंगामा व सड़क जाम किया। जुस्को प्रबंधन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। गड्‌ढे में पानी भर जाने की वजह से रात 2.00 बजे तक भी शव को नहीं निकाला जा सका। जुस्को प्रबंधन ने कहा कि काम के दौरान मिट्टी में दबने से घटना हुई है। शव को बाहर निकालने के लिए टीम लगी हुई है। घटना कैसे और क्यों हुई इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी।

