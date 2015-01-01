पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Chatra Road Accident News Update; Young Man Killed As Bike Road Accident Today In Jharkhand Chatra

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खंभे से टक्कर:चतरा में अनियंत्रित बाइक के गिरने पर युवक की मौत, घर जाने के दौरान हुआ हादसा

इटखोरी (चतरा)9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसा अनियंत्रित बाइक के सड़क किनारे लगी सूचना पट के खंभे से टकराने की वजह से हुआ।
  • युवक मुरूमदाग अपने परिजन को छोड़ कर वापस घर गुल्ली लौट रहा था
  • पितिज बंगला चौक के पास बीती देर रात हुआ हादसा

इटखोनी थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पितिज बंगला चौक के पास सोमवार की रात सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। हादसा अनियंत्रित बाइक के सड़क किनारे लगी सूचना पट के खंभे से टकराने की वजह से हुआ। युवक अपने घर लौट रहा था और इसी दौरान यह दुर्घटना हुई। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

मृतक की पहचान गुल्ली गांव निवासी कन्हैया यादव के पुत्र शिव कुमार यादव के रूप में की गई। शिव कुमार मुरूमदाग अपने परिजन को छोड़ कर वापस घर गुल्ली लौट रहा था। बंगला चौक के पास बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे लगी सूचना पट के खंभे से जा टकराईं। इससे युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें