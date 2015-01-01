पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

42 दिनों बाद मिली दर्दनाक खबर:14 अक्टूबर से लापता 3 युवकों की मिली सिर कटी लाश, 6 हिरासत में; आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर मिला शव

खूंटी42 मिनट पहले
तीनों युवकों की पहचान महेंद्र होरो, दुर्गा मुंडा और मुंडूका मुंडा के रूप में की गई है। (फाइल)
  • महेंद्र होरो अपने ससुराल कुरिया जाने की बात कह दुर्गा मुंडा एवं मुंड़का मुंडा के साथ बाइक से निकला था
  • अगले दिन तीनों ही वापस नहीं आए, इसके बाद परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना अड़की थाना पुलिस को दी थी

खूंटी जिले के अड़की थाना क्षेत्र स्थित पोड़का जंगल से बुधवार को तीन युवकों की सिर कटी लाश बरामद की गई है। तीनों युवक 14 अक्टूबर से लापता थे। गुमशुदगी की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की तो 6 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया। इन्हीं की निशानदेही पर 42 दिनों बाद शव बरामद किया गया। शाम को पुलिस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर मामले की विस्तृत जानकारी देगी।

दोस्तों को लेकर ससुराल के लिए निकला था महेंद्र

तीनों युवकों की पहचान महेंद्र होरो, दुर्गा मुंडा और मुंडूका मुंडा के रूप में की गई है। 14 अक्टूबर की शाम महेंद्र होरो अपने ससुराल कुरिया जाने की बात कह दुर्गा मुंडा एवं मुंड़का मुंडा के साथ बाइक से निकला था। लेकिन महेंद्र दोस्तों के साथ न तो ससुराल पहुंचा और न ही अगले दिन घर लौटा। परिजनों ने अपने स्तर से खोजना शुरू किया लेकिन उन्हें तीनों की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई। इसके बाद परिजनों ने अड़की थाना में इसकी सूचना दी।

छह जुलाई को महेंद्र की पत्नी और बच्चे की भी हुई थी हत्या

इसी साल 6 जुलाई को महेंद्र होरो की पत्नी एवं बच्चे की हत्या उसके बड़े भाई ने जंगल में कर दी थी। जबकि, दुर्गा मुंडा रांची में रहकर ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई कर रहा था और मुंड़का मुंडा खूंटी के एसएस प्लस टू स्कूल में इंटर का स्टूडेंट था।

