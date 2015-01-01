पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:भुइया टोली स्कूल की सीढ़ी गिरा, ग्रामीणों ने घटिया निर्माण का लगाया आरोप

बड़कागांव20 मिनट पहले
स्कूल का स्कूल का गिरा सीढ़ी।

बड़कागांव मध्य पंचायत स्थित नव प्राथमिक विद्यालय भुइयाँ टोली की सीढ़ी अचानक गिर गई ।जिसमें पास गुजर रहे एक व्यक्ति को मामूली चोट भी आई है ।मामले को लेकर बताया गया कि उक्त 2 तल्ले स्कूल भवन का निर्माण तकरीबन 8 वर्ष पूर्व शिक्षा परियोजना के द्वारा बनवाई गई थी । महज 8 वर्षों में भवन का सीढ़ी गिर जाने को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने घटिया निर्माण कराने का आरोप विभाग के ऊपर लगाया है।

मामले को लेकर शिक्षा परियोजना के कनीय अभियंता कोलेश्वर महतो से पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा कि सीढ़ी गिर जाने की सूचना मिली है कल सोमवार को आएंगे निरीक्षण कर शीघ्र सीढ़ी का निर्माण करा दिया जाएगा।मालूम हो कि उक्त विद्यालय खुले स्थान पर है । चाहर दिवारी नहीं होने के करण विद्यालय बंद होने के बाद भी आसपास के बच्चे सीढ़ीयों पर व सीढ़ियों के नीचे खेलकूद किया करते थे। घटना के समय उक्त स्थान पर कोई बच्चे नहीं थे अन्यथा एक बड़ी घटना घट सकती थी।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही विद्यालय की सचिव पम्मी कुमारी विद्यालय पहुंचकर विद्यालय का जायजा लिया जिसके तुरन्त बाद इसकी सूचना प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी घनश्याम साहू को दी एवं विद्यालय के चारदीवारी निर्माण एवं सीढ़ी की मरम्मत की मांग की है। ताकि छात्र छात्राओं को कोई पढ़ाई में बाधा ना पहुंचे। सीढ़ी का दूसरा हिस्सा भी काफी जर्जर है

