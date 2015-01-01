पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:फर्जी निकासी के मामले में मुखिया समेत 8 पर केस

बालूमाथएक घंटा पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने जांच की थी और प्राथमिकी का निर्देश दिया

बालूमाथ प्रखंड के सेरेगड़ा पंचायत के जाला ग्राम में मृत राधो देवी के नाम से आवंटित प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में रीना देवी के नाम से किए गए फर्जी निकासी मामले में बालूमाथ बीडीओ मनीष कुमार ने पंचायत के मुखिया समेत 8 लोगों पर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। इसमें मुखिया सुरेंद्र उरांव, पंचायत सेवक गोपाल नाथ सिंह, प्रखंड समन्वयक दीपक कुमार, पूर्व प्रखंड समन्वयक विपिन कुमार सिंह, लेखापाल सह कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर शैल कुमारी, रोजगार सेवक सुजीत कुमार तथा स्वयंसेवक मुकेश कुमार व विजय कुमार शामिल हैं।

बीडीओ द्वारा थाना को दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 में राधो देवी के नाम से प्रधानमंत्री आवास का आवंटन हुआ था। जिनकी मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद उपरोक्त सभी लोगों ने फर्जी तरीके से राधा देवी की जगह रीना देवी को गलत तरीके से पंजीकरण कर उसके खाता में 1 एक 30000 एवं मनरेगा फंड से 9 हजार 312 रुपए की फर्जी निकासी कर रीना देवी के खाता में डाल दिया गया। इसकी शिकायत राधो देवी के परिजनों ने लातेहार उपायुक्त से की। उपायुक्त ने जांच की थी और प्राथमिकी का निर्देश दिया।

