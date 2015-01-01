पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धता:किसानों के बीच सरसों और चना बीज का वितरण

बानो9 घंटे पहले
  • बीज वितरण कार्यक्रम में इन पंचायतों के मुखिया भी उपस्थित थे

प्रखंड के सेमहातू, सोय, रायकेरा, कनारोयां, बांकी और बिंतूका में किसानों के बीच कृषि विभाग की ओर से सरसों और चना बीज का वितरण किया गया। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी लक्ष्मण सिंह ने बताया कि किसानों के बीच सरकार द्वारा अनुदानित उत्तम किस्म के सरसों और चना का बीज उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है, ताकि दलहन और तिलहन की अच्छी उपज हो सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि क्षारीय जमीन में डालने के लिए चूना भी उपलब्ध हो गया है। किसान बुवाई से पहले इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इससे मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति बढ़ेगी। बीज वितरण कार्यक्रम में इन पंचायतों के मुखिया भी उपस्थित थे।

