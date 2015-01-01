पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:नशा के कारोबार काे समाप्त कराने मदद करें ग्रामीण : थाना प्रभारी

बानो3 घंटे पहले
  • थाना प्रभारी ने लोगों से कहा कि डायन एक कुप्रथा है जिससे लोगो के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बिगड़ता है

महाबुआंग थाना के नव पदस्थापित थाना प्रभारी विनोद उरांव ने बुधवार काे गांव में जनप्रतिनिधियों और ग्रामीणों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में थाना प्रभारी ने लोगों को शराब पीना गलत बताते हुए कहा कि नशा से परिवार टूटता है। परिवार के साथ सामंजस्य बिगड़ता है और पैसे का नुकसान होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज से भटके हुए लोग मुख्य धारा से जुड़कर अपना विकास कर सकते है। सरकार द्वारा लोगो के विकास के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं चलाई जा रही है। उसका लोग लाभ उठाएं।

थाना प्रभारी ने लोगों से कहा कि डायन एक कुप्रथा है जिससे लोगो के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बिगड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग अपनी किसी भी समस्या के लिए थाना में बेझिझक आएं। उसके समाधान का पूरा प्रयास किया जाएगा। लोग अपने घरों में शराब का निर्माण नही करें। नशा मुक्ति अभियान चलाया जा रहा है और शराब बनाते हुए पकड़े जाने पर महुआ को नष्ट कर दिया जाएगा। साथ ही कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी स्थिति में नशा का अवैध कारोबार फले फुले नहीं इसका लोग ध्यान रखें। बैठक में मुखिया अटल लुगुन, तमीरा लोहरा, मसीह समद, दामोदर सिंह, भगीरथ सिंह, सहित कई गांव के लोग उपस्थित थे।

