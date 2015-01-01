पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मतदाता सूची में सुधार की जानकारी दी गई

बानो14 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक में प्रपत्र 6 ,7, 8 भरने के बारे जानकारी दी गई

प्रखंड कार्यालय सभागार में मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्य को सफल बनाने के लिए बीएलओ जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी यादव बैठा ने की।

बैठक में प्रपत्र 6 ,7, 8 भरने के बारे जानकारी दी गई। साथ ही 14 नवंबर से बूथ में विशेष कैंप लगाने के संबंध में जानकारी दी गई। बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियों को मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्य में सहयोग करने का आग्रह किया गया। बीएलओ को किसी व्यक्ति का नाम नहीं छूटे इसके लिए गांव मुहल्ला में प्रचार प्रसार करते हुए नाम जोड़ने का निर्देश दिया गया।

