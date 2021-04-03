पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तंबाकू-गुटखा से होती है कैंसर की बीमारी:मदर टेरेसा एएनएम ट्रेनिंग स्कूल में मना कैंसर दिवस

बानो4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मदर टेरेसा एएनएम ट्रेंनिग स्कूल में विश्व कैंसर दिवस मनाया गया। विश्व कैंसर दिवस के कार्यक्रम में निदेशक डॉ प्रह्लाद मिश्रा ने छात्राओं को कैंसर होने के कारण, जागरूकता, रोकथाम एवं दिवस के उद्देश्य के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया। इस बीमारी के भयावहता के बारे में निदेशक ने कहा कि सिर्फ भारत में पंद्रह लाख लोग प्रतिवर्ष इस बीमारी से मरते हैं।

जिसका प्रमुख कारण सिर्फ तंबाकू गुटखा और शराब है। हम सबों को मैं हूं, मैं रहूंगा की सोच के साथ बीमारी को रोकना है और लोगों को जागरूक करना है। डॉ अनूप कुमार ने भी कैंसर के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक छात्राओं को बताया। रविंद्र वर्मा और जगतमनी बैद्य ने भी अपने विचार रखे। आज के कार्यक्रम में ट्यूटर शबनम कोनगाड़ी, लीलावती, सालो, मटिल्दा तिर्की, शैला और सभी छात्राएं उपस्थित थीं। इस अवसर पर कैंसर से बचाव की जानकारी दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें