आयोजन:101 कलश यात्रा के साथ श्रीरामकथा शुरू

बानो
  • प्रतिदिन रामायण का पाठ करे और श्रीराम के आदर्शों को अपने जीवन में उतारें

प्रखण्ड के बिंजामर्चा में तीन दिवसीय रामकथा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ 101 कलश यात्रा के साथ हुआ।रामकथा में विश्व हिंदू परिषद के सत्संग प्रमुख गणेश शंकर त्रिपाठी ने श्रद्धालुओं से कहा राम का नाम लेने मात्र से मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है।

प्रतिदिन रामायण का पाठ करे और श्रीराम के आदर्शों को अपने जीवन में उतारें। धर्म के प्रति जागरूकता और समाज मे समरसता बनाए रखने के लिये प्रेरित करें। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में अभियान प्रमुख जीतबाहन, फिरमोहन , दिनेश चीक बड़ाईक, फिरु अहीर, सियाराम सिंह, उमेश साहू, दामोदर सिंह, मंगोल बड़ाईक आदि की सक्रिय भूमिका रही।

