कार्रवाई:ट्रक से बिहार ले जाई जा रही 240 पेटी अवैध शराब जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

बरही3 घंटे पहले
  • बरही और पदमा पुलिस ने ईटखोरी मोड़ पर की कार्रवाई, एसडीपीओ ने दी जानकारी

पदमा और बरही पुलिस की संयुक्त छापेमारी में काफी मात्रा में अवैध शराब जब्त किया गया है। इस संबंध में एसडीपीओ मनीष कुमार ने बरही थाना में प्रेसवार्ता आयोजित कर बताया कि 10 नवम्बर को गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर एक आइशर ट्रक नम्बर बीआर-21 जीबी 4623 से अवैध रूप से देसी शराब लोड कर हजारीबाग से बिहार ले जाने की सूचना मिली। ईटखोरी मोड़ के पास पहुंच कर पदमा पुलिस ने वाहनों की जांच करना प्रारंभ किया। जांच के क्रम में एक ट्रक आता दिखाई दिया।

जिसे रोकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन पुलिस बल को देखते ही चालक अपनी ट्रक को काफी तेजी से भगाने लगा। उसका पीछा कर चार माइल एनएच-33 के पास पकड़ा गया। बताया कि ट्रक की विधिवत् तलाशी लेने पर ट्रक के डाला में लोड हरे रंग के प्लास्टिक के बोतल में 300 एमएल की देसी शराब 90 पेटी, प्रत्येक पेटी में 25 पीस कुल 2250 सीसी, हरे रंग के प्लास्टिक के बोतल में बुलेट अंकित 300 एमएल देशी शराब 80 पेटी, प्रत्येक पेटी में 25 पीस कुल 2000 सीसी, हरे रंग के प्लास्टिक के बोतल में चैंपियन अंकित 300 एमएल देशी शराब 70 पेटी प्रत्येक पेटी में 25 पीस कुल 1750 सीसी को विधिवत् जब्ती सूची बनाकर जब्त किया गया।

