पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:पूर्व बीईईओ के घर से नकद सहित 3 लाख के जेवर चाेरी

बरही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्होंने बताया कि उनके बेटे के शादी कुछ माह पहले ही हुई है

तिलैया रोड नहर के पास बरही के पूर्व प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी किशोर कुमार के घर का ताला तोड़कर 50 हजार नकद सहित लगभग तीन लाख के जेवरात एवं अन्य कीमती सामान चोरी हाे गई है। किशोर कुमार ने बताया कि वे गिरिडीह के राज धनवार में पदस्थापित हैं। उनका बेटा और बहू इस घर में रहते हैं। लेकिन 30 अक्टूबर को बेटा और बहू भी उनसे मिलने राजधनवार आ गए थे। घर में ताला लगा था। इसी दौरान सोमवार रात को अज्ञात चोरों ने घर के सभी ताला को कटर मशीन से काटकर घर में रखे सामान की चोरी कर ली।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनके बेटे के शादी कुछ माह पहले ही हुई है। शादी के लिए बनाए गए जेवरात और नकदी घर में ही रखा था। अन्य सामान को तितर-बितर कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी उनके घर के ही पास रह रहे एक शिक्षक राजेन्द्र प्रसाद आर्य ने दी। सूचना पर किशोर कुमार मंगलवार को घर पहुंचे। घर की स्थिति देख वे दंग रह गए। उन्होंने पुलिस को खबर की। पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें