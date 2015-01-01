पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सब्जी लाने रांची जा रहे थे 4 कारोबारी, बरही में बस ने जीप को मारी टक्कर, दो की मौत

बरही2 दिन पहले
बरही थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच 33 पर करसो पंचायत भवन के समीप एक बस ने पिकअप वैन को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर से पिकअप वैन पलट गया। जिससे मौके पर ही दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसी वैन में सवार दो लोगों को मामूली चोट लगी। घटना बुधवार रात लगभग साढ़े 12 बजे की बताई जा रही है। इस घटना में पिकअप वैन पर सवार सभी चारो लोगों को पुलिस के सहयोग से अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल बरही लाया गया। जहां दो लोगों को चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मृत युवकों में ग्राम रामगहन गंज बक्सर बिहार के रहने वाले 20 वर्षीय रौशन कुमार पिता मुतन सिंह व वैना बक्सर बिहार के रहने वाले 21 वर्षीय रंजन पासवान पिता सुरेश पासवान शामिल है। पिकअप वैन में सवार एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि वे लोग बक्सर बिहार से सब्जी लेने रांची मंडी जा रहे थे। सामने से एक बस टक्कर मारते हुए निकल गई। सड़क निर्माण के कारण फोरलेन को भी वनवे कर दिया गया है। वनवे के कारण ही दुर्घटना हुई। घटना के बाद मृतकों के परिजन भी बरही पहुंच गए थे।

जीप पर सवार दो लोग घायल हुए

परिजनों ने बताया कि उक्त पिकअप वैन से अक्सर वे लोग रांची सब्जी लाने जाते थे। बरही अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। बरही अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में एसआई महावीर उरांव, प्रशिक्षु पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक घनश्याम कुमार ने परिजनों से पूरी जानकारी प्राप्त कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हजारीबाग भेज दिया।

