हंगामा:नंबर बढ़ाने के लिए छात्राें से वसूली, वीसी बोले-आरोपी एचओडी किए जाएंगे सस्पेंड

बरही4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे दिन भी छात्रों का हंगामा, आरएनवाईएम कॉलेज पहुंचे विभावि कुलपति

आरएनवाईएम कॉलेज के समाजशास्त्र के एचओडी प्रो. गिरधारी यादव के द्वारा शोधपत्र एवं प्रैक्टिकल में अंक बढ़ाने के नाम पर अवैध वसूली के मामले में जांच करने मंगलवार को विभावि के कुलपति डॉ. मुकुल नारायण देव, रजिस्ट्रार बंशीधर रुख़ैयार, कंट्रोलर बीरेंद्र गुप्ता एवं प्रो पीसी देवघरिया आरएनवाईएम कॉलेज पहुंचे। ज्ञात हो कि इस मामले को दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए जांच करने एवं वस्तु स्थिति की जानकारी लेने के लिए विभावि के कुलपति सहित चार सदस्यीय टीम पहुंची। लेकिन आरोपी प्रोफेसर मौके पर मौजूद नहीं थे।

उन्होंने प्राचार्य डॉ विमल किशोर से पूरी घटना की जानकारी प्राप्त की। इसके बाद पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते हुए कुलपति डॉ मुकुल नारायण देव ने बताया कि जांच की जा रही है। दोषी प्रोफेसर से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया है। महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि तत्काल जीबी कॉल करके दोषी प्रोफेसर को निलंबित करें। साथ ही अगले तीन दिनों में जांच प्रक्रिया पूरी कर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया है। कहा कि शिक्षा के मंदिर में शिक्षकों का यह व्यवहार अमानवीय हैं। जिसे किसी भी हालत में स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

छात्र संघ ने वीसी को दिया ज्ञापन, कहा- अवैध रूप से वसूली गई राशि वापस दिलाएं

प्रोफेसर पर कार्रवाई को लेकर छात्र संघ की ओर से कुलपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया गया। साथ ही ज्ञापन के माध्यम से बताया गया कि जिसे कॉलेज सचिव का दायित्व दिया गया है। उनका दर्शन आज तक नहीं हुई है। जबकि कॉलेज में काफी समस्या है। जिसका निदान आवश्यक है। मांग की गई कि अवैध वसूली किए गए राशि को अविलंब वापस किया जाए। नहीं तो प्रबंधन के खिलाफ चरणबद्ध आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस मामले में गंभीरता दिखाते हुए प्राचार्य डॉ बिमल किशोर ने कहा कि आरोपी प्रोफेसर को शोकॉज किया गया है। दो दिनों के अंदर जीबी बुलाई जाएगी। इसमें आरोप की जांच कर विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ज्ञापन में छात्र संघ के नेता मुन्ना यादव, मनितोष यादव, शिवम आनन्द, पूजा कुमारी, अभिषेक कुमार, मनीष कुमार, अंजली कुमारी, रोहित कुमार, पिंटू यादव, राजू कुमार टिंकू कुमार, मनीषा कुमारी, खुशबू कुमारी, ललिता कुमारी, मंटू पंडित, मीना कुमारी सहित अन्य छात्र छात्राओं का हस्ताक्षर शामिल हैं। मौके पर डॉ संजय वर्णवाल, टीआर अजय रविदास, अजय रंजन, दिनेश यादव, डॉ रामानुज कुमार सहित अन्य शिक्षक व कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

