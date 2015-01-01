पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:छठ का सामान खरीदने जा रहे दाे भाई को ट्रेलर ने धक्का मारा

बरही9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक।
  • दोनों घायल, बरही में लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम

गया रोड ओल्ड जीटी रोड ओवरब्रिज के पास ट्रेलर की चपेट में आने से बाइक पर सवार रसोइया धमना के दो सगा भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों में रसोइया धमना निवासी राजू राणा का 20 वर्षीय पुत्र प्रेम राज एवं 14 वर्षीय परमेश्वर राज शामिल हैं। दोनों को समाजसेवी गोपाल पंडित एव स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से बरही अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। प्राथमिकी उपचार कर दोनों को हजारीबाग सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

सूचना पाकर पूर्व विधायक मनोज कुमार यादव सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे और दोनों की स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली। दोनों भाई छठ पूजा के समान लेने के लिए बरही बाजार जा रहे थे। इधर दुर्घटना के लिए ओल्ड जीटी रोड की सड़क बना रही कंपनी को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए स्थानीय लोगों ने सड़क जाम करा दिया। सड़क जाम करने वालों का कहना था कि सड़क बना रही कंपनी आधा अधूरा काम करके छोड़ दे रही है। स्थानीय लोगों ने रोड बना रही कंपनी एव जेई पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की मांग की है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के कहना था कि बाइक ट्रेलर में घुस गया और टेलर उसे घसीटते हुए 400 मीटर दूर तक ले गया। सड़क जाम आधा घंटा रहा। सूचना पाकर पुनि सह थाना प्रभारी उत्तम तिवारी पुलिस बल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे और समझा बुझाकर जाम हटवाया। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता संजय मेहता, हरि यादव, विकास सिंह सहित कई ग्रामीणों ने ट्रेलर का पीछा कर दनुआ जंगल के अलवर होटल के समीप पकड़ा।

