भूजल की गुणवत्ता में सुधार होगा:खोड़ाहार के ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान कर बनाया बोरीबांध, सालों तक मिलेेगा पानी

बरही3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रमदान कर बोरी बांध का निर्माण करते ग्रामीण।
  • किसानों ने कहा-अब खेती में होगी आसानी और बढ़ेगा फसलों का उत्पादन

जल संचयन को लेकर खोड़ाहार के ग्रामीणों ने अनूठा मिशाल पेश किया हैं। जनशक्ति से जलशक्ति अभियान के तहत भाजपा नेता रंजीत चन्द्रवंशी और सेवा वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा के नेतृत्व में बोरी बांध का निर्माण किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान कर बरही प्रखंड स्थित खोडाहार गांव के नदी पर बोरी बांध का निर्माण किया। इस निर्माण कार्य मे लोगों ने बोरी और श्रम दान कर बांध का निर्माण किया।

इस बांध से आस पास के खेतों में पानी की व्यवस्था बेहतर कर रबी फसल का उत्पादन करेंगे। भाजपा नेता रंजीत चन्द्रवंशी फावड़ा ने बोरी उठाकर श्रमदान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि विशेष अभियान चलाकर गांवों में हरियाली लायी जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि पठारी ईलाका होने के कारण बारिस का पानी बह जाता है लेकिन इस पानी का संचयन कर गांव - घर मे हरियाली लायी जा सकती है।

गांव के आसपास गुजरने वाले नदी, नाला, शोत पर बोरी बांध बनाकर वर्षा का जल संचयन किया जा सकता है। पानी की उपलब्धता होने पर किसान आसानी से खेती कर उत्पादन और आमदनी बढ़ा सकते हैं। जब खेतों में पानी पहुंचेगा तो खेत और किसान के जीवन मे हरियाली आएगी।

कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा- बोरी बांध एक किफायती उपाय : ग्राम प्रधान सरपंच कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि जल संचयन कर खेतों में पानी, जंगली जानवर, नहाने से लेकर मवेशियों तक को पानी पिलाने का कार्य किया जा सकता है। नीलगाय हिरण व कई जंगली जानवरों को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। पक्के चेक डैम के मुकाबले कम लागत वाले इस बोरी बांध के जरिए गांव के लोग अपने लिए न सिर्फ पानी की व्यवस्था कर पाएंगे बल्कि अपने आय को भी बढ़ा सकेंगे।

श्रमदान कर गांव में लायी जा सकती है हरियाली : अजय शर्मा

सेवा वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा ने कहा कि बोरी बांध का निर्माण प्रत्येक गांव गांव में किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए ग्राम सभा कर गांव के लोग एक दिन श्रमदान कर अपने अपने नदी नाले पर बोरी बांध का निर्माण कर सकते हैं। बस जरूरत है इक्षा शक्ति की। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव की खुशियाली के लिए खेतों में पानी की उपलब्धता जरूरी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि खूंटी जैसे उग्रवाद प्रभावित इलाके में सैकड़ों बोरी बांध का निर्माण श्रमदान कर निर्माण किया गया है। वहाँ के किसान बेहतर खेती कर फसल का उत्पादन बढ़ा रहे हैं। इसी की शुरुआत बरही प्रखंड से हजरीबाग जिले में हुआ है।

