गिरफ्तार:चोरी कर मवेशियों ले जा रहे वाहन जब्त, दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार

बरहीएक घंटा पहले
  • उन्होंने तत्काल इसकी सूचना भाजपा नेता अर्जुन साव एव अपने गांव के लोगों को दी

मवेशी चोरी कर गोकशी के लिए ले जा रहे तस्करों सहित एक पिकअप वैन को ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से बरही पुलिस ने पकड़ा। टाटा मैजिक को गुरुवार देर शाम पंचमाधव पेट्रोल पंप के पास से पकड़ा गया है। उसमें चोरी के छह मवेशी लदा हुआ मिला। सभी मवेशी पोड़ैया का बताया जा रहा है। पोड़ैया की एक महिला लीलावती देवी अपनी मवेशी को खोजते हुए कोनरा के समीप तालाब के पास पहुंची। वहां उन्होंने देखा कि कुछ लोग कुछ मवेशी को टाटा मैजिक वाहन में लोड कर ले जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने तत्काल इसकी सूचना भाजपा नेता अर्जुन साव एव अपने गांव के लोगों को दी। अर्जुन साव ने तत्काल इसकी सूचना वाहन संख्या के साथ बरही, बरकट्ठा एव गोरहर थाना को दी। पुलिस तुरंत हरकत में आई और पीछा कर पंचमाधव के पास से वाहन को पकड़ी । मौके पर से दो तस्करों को भी धर-दबोचा गया। पकड़े गए तस्कर बबलू अंसारी एव सोनामुल अंसारी दोनों गोविंदपुर धनबाद के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस सभी मवेशी के साथ टाटा मैजिक को बरही थाना ले आई। इधर जानकारी मिलते ही पोड़ैया गांव के दर्जनों लोग थाना आकर हंगामा किया

