हत्या:सीसीएल सुरक्षाकर्मी की गला रेतकर हत्या

बरकाकाना13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस छानबीन में जुटी
  • बिहार का औरंगाबाद का रहने वाला था

ओपी क्षेत्र से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर सीसीएल के सेंट्रल स्टोर में मुख्य सुरक्षा कर्मी कृष्ण राम (50) की किसी ने धारदार हथियार से गर्दन रेत कर हत्या कर दी गई। जानकारी के अनुसार रोज की तरह डियूटी से काम कर अपने आवास सीसीएल कालोनी के क्वार्टर नंबर 17/4 में बुधवार को रात लगभग दस बजे आया था।

खाना खा कर सो गया था। सुबह जब कृष्ण राम के घर सब्जी बेचने वाले पहुंचे, तो काफी आवाज देने के बाद भी नहीं उठा तो सब्जी बेचने वाले ने बगल में रहने वाले बबलू ठाकुर को आवाज दी। इस पर बबलू ठाकुरकृष्ण राम के घर गया और देखा तो कृष्ण राम का घर खुला हुआ था और घर के अंदर एक चारपाई पर सोया हुआ था। काफी जगाने के बाद नहीं उठा तो कृष्ण राम के उपर से कंबल हटाया तो देखा कि कंबल खून से लथपथ है। उसके गर्दन में और माथे पर चोट के निशान हैं। जिसके बाद अगल बगल के लोगों को जानकारी दी गई। फिर बरकाकाना ओपी को भी खबर दी गई। ओपी प्रभारी हरनारायण साह घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी ली। पुलिस द्वारा लोगों से पूछताछ की, तो लोग ने बताया कि कृष्ण राम सभी के साथ मिलजुलकर रहता था। आखिर किस कारण हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक के बारे में बताया गया कि वह बिहार के औरंगाबाद के नवीनगर के रहने वाले थे। हत्या की सूचना उनके परिजनों को दे दी गई है। परिजनों के आने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है। पुलिस हत्या को लेकर छानबीन में जुटी है। वहीं मृतक के बारे में बताया गया कि वह अपने परिवार से लगभग 8 महीना से अलग रहता था। छठ पूजा में वह अपने घर नवीनगर जाने वाला था। लेकिन किसी ने बुधवार की देर रात हत्या कर दी। ओपी पुलिस ने मृतक को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रामगढ़ भेज दिया है। पतरातु एसडीपीओ प्रकाश चन्द्र महतो ने बताया कि कृष्ण राम के हत्या करने वाले बहुत जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे।

