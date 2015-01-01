पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:विस्थापित मोर्चा व किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन में नहीं हुई वार्ता, विरोध में प्रदर्शन

बरकाकानाएक घंटा पहले
  • विस्थापित मोर्चा ने कहा- किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन ने सभी को अपमानित करने का काम किया

रेलवे साइडिंग में लोडिंग अनलोडिंग को लेकर विस्थापित मोर्चा की कोर कमेटी की बैठक पोचरा बिरसा मुंडा ग्राउंड में पोचरा जमेरा,तेलियातु की कोर कमेटी की बैठक की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता छोटेलाल करमाली ने की और संचालन बबलू यादव ने किया।

बैठक में विस्थापित मोर्चा के लोगों ने कहा कि किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन के द्वारा लगातार बैठक को टाला जा रहा है । किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन और विस्थापित मोर्चा की बैठक 23 नवंबर को रखी गई थी। इसमें विस्थापित मोर्चा की तरफ से रामगढ़ विधायक ममता देवी और बड़कागांव विधायक अम्बा प्रसाद को शामिल होना था ।

यह बैठक प्रशासन की देखरेख में होनी थी, लेकिन किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन के द्वारा किसी भी तरह से बैठक के बारे में कोई पहल नहीं की गई। इसमें विस्थापित मोर्चा ने कहा कि किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन ने सभी को अपमानित करने का काम किया है। पूर्व में तीन साल पहले रामगढ़ अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी और एसडीपीओ के साथ वार्ता हुई थी कि रेलवे साइडिंग में जो भी कंपनी काम करेंगे उसकी देखरेख और काम पोचरा के विस्थापित मोर्चा ही करेगा।

लेकिन किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन ने ना तो बात किया और ना ही विस्थापित मोर्चा के साथ वार्ता की। बरकाकाना रेलवे साइडिंग में लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का काम में मिलने के बाद से ही ताना साही रवैये अपनाते हुए लाठी के बल पर काम करना चाहती है। किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन के लोग गांव में भोले भाले लोगों को प्रलोभन देकर राजनीति कर आपस में लड़वाने का काम कर रही है। इसका विरोध विस्थापित मोर्चा के लोग करते हैं।

विस्थापित मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष छोटेलाल करमाली ने कहा कि हम लोग पूर्व में की वार्ता के हिसाब से ही किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी से अपना हक़ अधिकार के लिए रैक लोडिंग अनलोडिंग का काम मांग रहे हैं। लेकिन किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन सरकार का धौंस देखाते हुए काम करवाना चाह रहा है।जिसका हम लोग पुरजोर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हैं और आगे भी करते रहेंगे।

मालूम हो कि बरकाकाना रेलवे साइडिंग में किस्कू कंस्ट्रक्शन को काम मिलने के बाद से ही विवाद शुरू हो गया है। जब जब रैक आया है तब तब विस्थापित मोर्चा और ग्रामीण विरोध प्रदर्शन करते आ रहे हैं। जिसको लेकर मारपीट और वाहनों की तोड़फोड़ की गई थी। इसमें बीस से अधिक लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। मौके पर सचिव प्रभू मुंडा, महासचिव अनिल नायक, राकेश साव, विनोद गोप, राहुल महतो,श्रवण गोप, रमेश गोप, चंदन, सुरेंद्र महतो, जनार्दन लाल, सहदेव महतो, नरेश महतो,विकी करमाली, हरेंद्र महतो सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे।

