नौकरी-पैसे के लिए पिता को मार डाला:केंद्रीय कर्मशाला बरकाकाना के मुख्य सुरक्षा प्रहरी की हत्या का आरोपी धराया

बरकाकाना
हत्यारा बेटा भोला।

केंद्रीय कर्मशाला बरकाकाना के मुख्य सुरक्षा प्रहरी कृष्णा राम की हत्या उनके बेटे ने 17 नवंबर को कर दी थी । इसके बाद पूरे क्षेत्र में दहशत व्याप्त हो गई थी । बरकाकाना पुलिस ने पुलिस अधीक्षक के दिशा-निर्देश पर पतरातू एसडीपीओ प्रकाश चंद्र महतो की अगुवाई में विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम ने 72 घंटे में हत्या के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पतरातू एसडीपीओ, प्रकाश चन्द्र महतो, पुलिस निरीक्षक लीलेशवर महतो ने बताया कि मृतक कृष्णा राम औरंगाबाद के रहने वाले थे।

वह सीसीएल भंडार गृह में प्रधान सुरक्षा प्रहरी के पद पर कार्यरत थे। उनकी हत्या इनके पुत्र भोला राम ने हथौड़ा से वार कर व चाकू से गर्दन रेत कर दी थी। आरोपी भोला राम ने बताया कि मेरे पिता हमें पैसे नहीं देते थे और नौकरी के लोभ में पिता की हत्या कर दी। हत्या कर औरंगाबाद नवीनगर अपने घर चला गया। हत्या करने के पूर्व भोला राम अपने घर से बगैर किसी को कुछ बताए 17 नवंबर को नया नगर बरकाकाना आवासीय परिसर पहुंच गया था।

मृतक के आवास के पास आम पेड़ के सहारे घर की छत पर चढ़कर पर छिप गया। मृतक जब मध्यरात्रि को लघुशंका करने के लिए बाहर निकला तो भोला राम ने घर घुसकर छिप गया था। पिता कृष्णा राम जब गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे, उसी समय रात में लगभग दो से तीन बजे के बीच हथौड़ा से माथे पर मार कर और चाकू से गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी। रात में ही पिता की साइकिल व मोबाइल लेकर रामगढ़ चला गया और वहां साइकिल छोड़ कर रांची के लिए बस पकड़ लिया।

मोबाइल की ट्रेसिंग से आरोपी तक पहुंची पुलिस

रांची से औरंगाबाद नवीनगर के लिए बस पकड़ कर अपने घर पहुंच गया। पुलिस ने उसके मोबाइल ट्रेस कर भोला राम को नवीनगर से गिरफ्तार कर बरकाकाना ओपी लाया है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में अपना जुल्म कबूल कर लिया। पुलिस ने रामगढ़ जेल भेज दिया है। भोला राम के पास से एक हथौड़ा, एक छोटा चाकू, दो एटीएम कार्ड,एक मोबाइल बरामद किया गया है।

