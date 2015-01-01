पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तार:पेट्रोल पंपकर्मी से लूट का एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बरकाकाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामले में तीन अपराधी पहले ही जा चुके हैं जेल

हेहल स्थिति दानिश पेट्रोल पंप कर्मी राजेंद्र बेदिया से 21 सितंबर को दिनदहाड़े 5 लाख 98 हजार रुपए हथियार के बल पर दो मोटरसाइकिल सवार अपराधियों ने लूट लिया था। इसमें तीन अपराधियाें को जेल भेज दिया गया है। लूटकांड का मास्टर माइंड पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर था। बरकाकाना ओपी पुलिस ने टेक्निकल सेल की मदद से लूटकांड में शामिल अप्राथमिक अभियुक्त रजनीश कुमार सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त औरंगाबाद के खड्डीहा गांव का रहने वाला है। वर्तमान में सीसील कॉलोनी नयानगर बरकाकाना में किराए पर रह रहा था।

ओपी प्रभारी हरनारायण साह ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार युवक पेट्रोल पंप कर्मी से लूटकांड मामले में संलिप्त था। वह अपराधियों को रेकी कर सूचना पहुंचाने का कार्य करता था। हेहल के अलावा रजनीश ने कई अन्य जगहों पर भी लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। युवक के पास से लूट के 40 हजार रुपए व मोबाइल बरामद किया गया है। ओपी प्रभारी ने बताया कि घटना के मास्टर माइंड की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीम लगी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें